PA Daily | The IRS requires DeFi brokers to report digital asset sales income and collect user transaction information starting in 2027; Galaxy Research predicts that BTC will exceed $150,000 in the f
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued reporting management measures for high-risk transactions such as illegal cross-border financial activities of virtual currencies; the Minister of Justice of Montenegro signed an extradition order, and Do Kwon will be extradited to the United States; ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel repaid his WBTC loan about 4 hours ago, and lost 68.84 million US dollars in the past year.
PANews
2024/12/28 17:19
Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?
Let's say you are a small account with less than 300 followers. What should you do?
PANews
2024/12/28 11:10
PA Daily | Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025; Matrixport said that the 2025 Bitcoin bull market may face a variety of potential risk factors
Binance Alpha adds arc, WHY, APU, HAPPY and FWOG; 1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed; BNSOL Super Staking will launch the third phase project MANTRA (OM).
PANews
2024/12/27 17:32
Year-end review series丨Twists and turns, a picture to review the glorious 2024 🪶👇
This year, the crypto industry has grown amid doubts and twists and turns
PANews
2024/12/27 17:08
CZ publicly recommends the AI data track. How does OORT start the commercial narrative through DeAI?
Funded by giants such as Microsoft and Google, OORT is a pioneer in the field of decentralized AI. It creates a decentralized trust infrastructure for the AI era. While realizing commercial applications, it promotes the democratization and popularization of AI development processes through innovative DeAI (decentralized artificial intelligence) solutions.
PANews
2024/12/27 16:30
Top 10 leading projects in 2024: the highest increase is over 230 times, and 7 Meme coins are on the list
Seven of the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest gains this year are meme coins.
PANews
2024/12/27 16:20
Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?
The PumpFun team is actively trading low market cap tokens.
PANews
2024/12/27 14:05
OSL Trading Hours: Russia expands Bitcoin foreign trade applications, and the market generally expects the upcoming "copycat season"
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/27 12:07
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.27)
meme waterdrops
PANews
2024/12/27 10:59
The 2024 "Training Guide" for Senior Traders: How to Seize Opportunities from Volatility and Hold Profits
In this article, PANews interviews and organizes several senior traders to share their operating experience and investment lessons in 2024, and explores how to optimize trading strategies, capture market opportunities and maintain profits.
PANews
2024/12/27 10:42
