2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Viewpoint: The key to NFT's bullish recovery lies in "fresh blood", and signs of recovery have emerged

Viewpoint: The key to NFT's bullish recovery lies in "fresh blood", and signs of recovery have emerged

Azuki researcher Wale believes that the NFT market has shown signs of recovery, but it is still far from its former glory.
NFT
NFT$0,0000004751+0,08%
Farcana
FAR$0,000189-2,07%
Share
PANews2024/12/21 14:45
PA Daily | The monthly decline of 8 meme coins in the top 500 by market value exceeded 50%; fake news of Usual’s cooperation with DOGE caused USUAL to break through $1.6

PA Daily | The monthly decline of 8 meme coins in the top 500 by market value exceeded 50%; fake news of Usual’s cooperation with DOGE caused USUAL to break through $1.6

Among the top 500 crypto tokens by market value, 10 tokens have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are Meme coins; the US SEC approved Hashdex to launch the Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Index ETF; DuckChain completed a $5 million financing.
Moonveil
MORE$0,1001-0,82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,233+1,23%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22201+7,89%
USUAL
USUAL$0,0748+6,70%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001736+3,95%
Share
PANews2024/12/20 17:50
A digital explanation of Fartcoin’s road to $1 billion: Institutional early layout may be the driving force, cold fermentation forges the new king of MEME

A digital explanation of Fartcoin’s road to $1 billion: Institutional early layout may be the driving force, cold fermentation forges the new king of MEME

PANews analyzed Fartcoin’s social media popularity and the top 1,000 coin holding addresses, trying to explain how Fartcoin rose from zero to $1 billion.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00005375+6,35%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1,03942+11,71%
MAY
MAY$0,05075--%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02775+9,42%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001736+3,95%
Share
PANews2024/12/20 16:34
A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week

A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week

The field of AI Agents is developing at lightning speed. This article reviews the latest developments of Eternal AI, Luna, Fartcoin, Vader, LIMBO and other projects this week.
Terra
LUNA$0,1605+3,61%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1,03942+11,71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1294+3,85%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001289+1,65%
Quickswap
QUICK$0,02364+3,41%
Share
PANews2024/12/20 15:51
A comprehensive interpretation of Fluid: After rebranding, will it become the new king of DeFi?

A comprehensive interpretation of Fluid: After rebranding, will it become the new king of DeFi?

The project has no venture capital, no marketing hype, no points or gamification, just pure product dominance.
Instadapp
FLUID$6,5585+10,38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40,51+6,52%
DeFi
DEFI$0,002021-2,36%
Share
PANews2024/12/20 14:12
2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

Comparison of the seven major blockchains in 2024, insights into the landscape of each chain and trends in 2025 from user data.
DeFi
DEFI$0,002021-2,36%
Major
MAJOR$0,16566+0,99%
Share
PANews2024/12/20 11:30
OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$116 690,74+1,84%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1001-0,82%
Share
PANews2024/12/20 10:49
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.20)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.20)

Memecoin continues to lose blood, but the speed pass is late but it arrives
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,007834-1,08%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001736+3,95%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008818-0,35%
Share
PANews2024/12/20 10:41
PA Daily | Sophon, Swellchain and Kraken L2 Network Ink are online; Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics

PA Daily | Sophon, Swellchain and Kraken L2 Network Ink are online; Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) broke through $1 to hit a record high; Powell said he is not allowed to own Bitcoin and does not want to change the law; a Binance user survey showed that 23.89% of respondents believed that AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00235324+0,96%
KernelDAO
KERNEL$0,21644+7,14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01596+2,83%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1,03942+11,71%
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1262-5,18%
Share
PANews2024/12/19 17:37
BTCFi's top project Core completes Fusion upgrade: a detailed explanation of the changes and market opportunities

BTCFi's top project Core completes Fusion upgrade: a detailed explanation of the changes and market opportunities

Recently, Core completed the Fusion upgrade and introduced two innovative products: Core Dual Staking and Core LstBTC. This article will analyze the important changes in this upgrade and explore the institutional adoption trend of BTCFi.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Core DAO
CORE$0,5155+5,83%
Share
PANews2024/12/19 17:20

Trending News

More

A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.

S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.