Trump's project WLFI bought 45 million US dollars worth of tokens. Who are the core decision makers behind it?

Trump's DeFi project WLFI purchased a large number of crypto assets in December, with a cumulative expenditure of nearly US$45 million, including ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA and the latest ONDO. From the current situation, most of the leadership team are new faces, and there is still some uncertainty about the practicality and innovation of the project.