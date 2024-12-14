MEXC Exchange
Four dimensions to analyze Hyperliquid's growth potential
This article will focus on Hyperliquid's market opportunities and the fundamental investment logic of the $HYPE token.
HYPE
$40,51
+%6,52
TOKEN
$0,01597
+%2,89
PANews
2024/12/16 15:08
Bitcoin "convinces people with its rising value". Which countries are considering establishing national reserves?
Following El Salvador, the United States, Brazil, Poland, Russia and Japan began to try.
EL
$0,005001
+%3,90
PEOPLE
$0,019
+%5,73
PANews
2024/12/16 13:48
OSL Trading Hours: BTC hits new highs again, most experts remain optimistic about the prospects of the crypto market
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$116.690,74
+%1,84
PANews
2024/12/16 11:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.16)
New Bull Market, New Shitcoin
BULL
$0,004159
+%1,26
MEME
$0,001737
+%4,01
MEMES
$0,00008818
-%0,35
PANews
2024/12/16 11:16
Financing Weekly Report | 27 public financing events; Avalanche completed $250 million in private equity financing, with Galaxy Digital and others participating
The investment and financing market has warmed up significantly, with infrastructure and DeFi tracks leading the way.
DEFI
$0,002021
-%2,36
PANews
2024/12/16 10:48
Weekly Preview | Binance to List Vana (VANA) and Usual (USUAL); Sonic Labs to Launch Mainnet
In the coming week from December 16th to December 22nd, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
SONIC
$0,21934
+%3,54
VANA
$4,416
+%4,34
USUAL
$0,0747
+%6,56
PANews
2024/12/15 22:05
PA Daily | Musk re-focused on CZ's X account; NFT transaction volume this week reached US$224.41 million, an increase of 16.27% from last week
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggested setting up a sandbox in Phuket to pilot the acceptance of Bitcoin payments; currently, about 30 payment companies have obtained digital token service licenses issued by the Central Bank of Singapore; the latest version of DEXX has now opened the payment entrance; Pudgy Penguins' market value has exceeded US$1 billion.
TOKEN
$0,01597
+%2,89
NFT
$0,000000475
+%0,06
BANK
$0,0567
-%4,49
NOW
$0,00815
-%1,68
PANews
2024/12/15 17:17
Behind Russia's Bitcoin Craze: Crypto Mining in "Shadow Regions"
Large-scale Bitcoin mining is being carried out in Russia's "shadow regions" to circumvent sanctions and accumulate wealth.
SHADOW
$13,91
+%2,43
PANews
2024/12/15 15:28
CZ's "Like" for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?
Recently, as the BNB Chain ecosystem continues to heat up, Binance concept coins have become one of the directions for market ambush. This article summarizes 15 projects with cumulative financing exceeding 10 million US dollars and their market performance. These projects all support the BNB Chain ecosystem and have landed on Binance.
BNB
$789,57
+%2,92
LIKE
$0,009466
+%0,66
MAY
$0,05075
--%
PANews
2024/12/14 18:36
PA Daily | MicroStrategy stock is included in the Nasdaq 100 Index; BiT Global sues Coinbase for delisting wBTC
The new chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee plans to focus on the structural issues of the crypto market; the South Korean National Assembly passed the impeachment of President Yoon Seok-yeol and appointed Prime Minister Han Deok-soo as acting president; VanEck released its top ten predictions for 2025, Bitcoin will reach $180,000, and the bull market will reach a mid-term peak in Q1.
U
$0,0283
-%2,38
INDEX
$1,233
+%1,23
TOP
$0,000096
--%
BULL
$0,004159
+%1,26
HOUSE
$0,034679
+%42,15
WBTC
$116.521,64
+%1,77
PANews
2024/12/14 17:10
Trending News
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.