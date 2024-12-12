MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Binance will list Velodrome and Vana; Matrixport claims BTC will break through $160,000 next year
Matrixport believes that Bitcoin may exceed $160,000 in 2025, with an estimated upside of 60%; Chainlink futures open interest hit a record high; Travala's associated address recharged 600,000 AVA to Binance at an average price of $2.6.
PANews
2024/12/13 18:20
Beyond the Meme Carnival: A Look at the Innovative Progress of the 10 Major Technology Projects in the Crypto Ecosystem
This article will focus on the technological breakthroughs and innovative developments of the 10 most noteworthy projects in the current crypto ecosystem, including Avalanche, Near, Liquity, etc.
PANews
2024/12/13 17:41
Electric Capital's annual developer report: 39,000 new developers joined, more than half of Ethereum developers are committed to L2
This article analyzes a record 902 million code commits in 1.7 million repositories. Experienced developers grew 27%; India surpassed the United States to become the country with the most new developers.
PANews
2024/12/13 15:49
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/13 11:41
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.13)
The market landscape is changing
PANews
2024/12/13 11:10
Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season
Much of the story in 2024 is low sentiment and infighting.
PANews
2024/12/13 10:03
Dialogue with Shaw, founder of ai16z: Rewriting the Web3 script with AI, I have 100 digital assistants on the blockchain
As the creator of the Eliza framework, the founder of ai16z DAO, and the creator of the AI version of the Marc Andressen project, Shaw is opening up new possibilities in the field of the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
PANews
2024/12/12 20:53
Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!
Who is the wealth creator? Who is the “king of the downturn”?
PANews
2024/12/12 20:11
New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"
At present, from the ice-breaking cooperation between Binance and Circle, to the intensive layout of crypto giants, to the frequent financing activities and the gradual improvement of the policy environment, the liquidity and application scenarios of the stablecoin track are expanding rapidly, accelerating to become one of the core narratives of this cycle.
PANews
2024/12/12 17:59
PA Daily | An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page; BlackRock and Fidelity ETF purchased $500 million in ETH in the past two days
The floor price of Pudgy Penguins exceeded $100,000; Vana released the VANA token economics, 44% will be allocated to the community; Treasure officially launched the mainnet after migrating to ZKsync.
PANews
2024/12/12 17:25
Trending News
More
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist
Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates
XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case