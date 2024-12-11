MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation
After 5,256 trading days, Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 5, 2024. The Bitcoin network processed a total of 1.12 billion transactions, settled $131.25 trillion in transfers, and miners earned a total of $71.49 billion.
BLOCK
$0.2241
-12.32%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 15:50
Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature
"It is a historical oddity that peer reviewers are not paid; the work they do is valuable and should be recognised and rewarded."
TOP
$0.000096
--%
DESCI
$0.0002527
+99.60%
PAID
$0.0268
+27.01%
NOT
$0.002156
+5.47%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 14:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12)
Ai Agent enters a white-hot stage
WHITE
$0.0004158
+4.05%
AI
$0.1297
+4.09%
HOT
$0.0010006
+4.05%
MEME
$0.001738
+4.07%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.35%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 11:26
Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem
Based on the existing public information, this article will list 10 games that have been or will be launched on Xai.
XAI
$0.0518
+5.97%
QUICK
$0.02364
+3.41%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 10:09
As the tide of “strategic reserves” rises, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?
Gold, as a global strategic reserve asset, has a history of thousands of years, while the 15-year-old Bitcoin is posing new challenges.
GOLD
$0.00000000000021
+16.66%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 10:00
Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens
The Movement order-sharing craze has not yet ended, and Magic Eden’s airdrop is coming soon.
EDEN
$0.03161
+13.08%
MAGIC
$0.21724
-0.87%
ORDER
$0.1103
+1.75%
SOON
$0.1897
+6.15%
NOT
$0.002156
+5.47%
Share
PANews
2024/12/11 17:36
PA Daily | Microsoft shareholders vote against Bitcoin investment proposal; ZK verification layer Aligned Layer announces ALIGN token economics
Coinbase has launched Magic Eden (ME) and will launch Gigachad (GIGA) and Turbo (TURBO); Circle has established a strategic partnership with Binance; Riot Platforms bought 705 BTC.
GIGA
$0.01584
+5.95%
TURBO
$0.004465
+2.66%
BTC
$116,722.37
+1.87%
TOKEN
$0.01597
+2.89%
LAYER
$0.6252
+4.02%
ZK
$0.05548
+4.79%
Share
PANews
2024/12/11 17:25
Bitwise's Top 10 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2025
Driven by global stimulus policies from China and other major central banks, growing institutional adoption, and rapid improvements in blockchain technology, the outlook for 2025 looks pretty bright.
LOOKS
$0.019053
-3.87%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.16577
+1.06%
Share
PANews
2024/12/11 16:00
OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$116,722.37
+1.87%
Share
PANews
2024/12/11 12:02
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.11)
AI Agent is hot again, base chain issues more than 5,000 new listings per day
MORE
$0.10011
-0.81%
AI
$0.1297
+4.09%
HOT
$0.0010006
+4.05%
MEME
$0.001738
+4.07%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.35%
Share
PANews
2024/12/11 11:23
Trending News
More
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist
Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates
XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case