MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Pudgy Penguins to launch token PENGU, NFT floor price close to new high
Pudgy Penguins CEO once claimed that the floor price of "Fat Penguin" will reach 200 ETH in this cycle.
TOKEN
$0.01597
+2.89%
PENGU
$0.037568
+6.86%
ETH
$3,914.35
+5.93%
NFT
$0.0000004748
+0.25%
Share
PANews
2024/12/06 12:38
OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews
2024/12/06 11:54
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.6)
The secondary popularity increases, memes form their own ecosystem, and everyone plays their own game
GAME
$27.2782
-0.90%
FORM
$3.8906
+1.22%
MEME
$0.001736
+3.76%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.33%
Share
PANews
2024/12/06 11:13
PA Daily | Bitcoin hits a record high of $104,000; Fed Chairman says "BTC is more like gold and is not allowed to be held due to identity reasons"
Trump officially nominated Paul Atkins as the chairman of the US SEC; Putin said that no one can ban Bitcoin, and everyone is working hard to reduce costs and improve reliability; Magic Eden has launched the ME airdrop query page.
TRUMP
$9.174
+3.45%
BTC
$116,704.55
+1.86%
MORE
$0.10013
-0.70%
EDEN
$0.03161
+13.08%
MAGIC
$0.21733
-0.88%
LIKE
$0.00946
+0.58%
GOLD
$0.00000000000021
+16.66%
NOT
$0.002157
+5.42%
Share
PANews
2024/12/05 18:46
Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs
Investors' positions are at extreme profit levels, and multiple risk indicators are rising, indicating that investors need to act with caution, while realized profits and funding rates are beginning to decline, suggesting a consolidation period.
ACT
$0.04016
+4.14%
Share
PANews
2024/12/05 16:05
Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter
The crypto community and market reacted strongly, with CEOs of companies such as Coinbase and Ripple and U.S. senators who support cryptocurrencies expressing congratulations one after another. The price of Bitcoin also broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time.
U
$0.0283
-2.38%
TRUMP
$9.174
+3.45%
OPEN
$0.0000001056
+18.38%
Share
PANews
2024/12/05 12:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)
PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched the "Meme Daily", a quick view of the Meme sector's popularity distribution, quickly grasp the market dynamics! 🗓12/5 Update: Send BAN Sotheby's Vice President issued $VOID again, the ultimate concept abstraction: nothingness (15% minted by himself) M3M3 Meteora's airdrop to LP is the number of new base chain meme plates
VICE
$0.00903
-6.03%
SEND
$0.5881
+15.35%
AI
$0.1295
+3.93%
QUICK
$0.02364
+3.23%
MEME
$0.001736
+3.76%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.33%
Share
PANews
2024/12/05 11:19
PA Daily | Trump nominated Paul Atkins, who supports encryption, as the chairman of the US SEC; Yesterday, the martial law crisis in South Korea caused a short-term spike of 30% on Upbit BTC
Pantera Capital raised $20 million to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram; the trading volume of crypto stablecoins exceeded $700 billion in November, setting a new record; Coinbase International Station will launch Morpho perpetual futures contracts.
TRUMP
$9.174
+3.45%
BTC
$116,704.55
+1.86%
INVEST
$0.0002479
+3.59%
MORPHO
$2.0848
+12.56%
Share
PANews
2024/12/04 19:19
Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology
In this article, the Solana Foundation elaborates on the three key development directions of AI+encryption integration.
AI
$0.1295
+3.93%
Share
PANews
2024/12/04 17:15
Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash
The farce of martial law in South Korea has caused drastic fluctuations in the market, allowing Korean elderly people who have just entered the market to feel the huge volatility of the crypto market. Although the martial law in South Korea has been lifted, the interweaving of political turmoil and market volatility has brought huge arbitrage opportunities, and the influx of a large amount of funds has also highlighted the crypto market's ability to resist regional risks.
PEOPLE
$0.01899
+5.67%
Share
PANews
2024/12/04 13:07
Trending News
More
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist
Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates
XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case