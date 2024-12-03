Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

How did the smart money and the diamond hands grab this golden project? What is the current distribution of chips on the chain? PANews conducted a large amount of data analysis on the top 1,000 holding addresses on the PNUT chain, trying to uncover the secrets of these top chips.