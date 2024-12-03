2025-08-08 Friday

OSL trading time: Upbit's BTC short-term negative premium reached 30% last night, TRX and BNB hit record highs

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/04 11:40
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.4)

The number of new meme listings on the Base chain in 24 hours has reached 5,000
PANews2024/12/04 11:22
Interview with Hyperliquid founder Jeff: He taught himself programming after entering the industry and refused to accept VC investment

Start from user needs rather than catering to VCs.
PANews2024/12/04 11:13
The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest

Those former copycat stars who no longer dominate the public opinion market seem to be quietly returning in another way.
PANews2024/12/04 10:23
PA Daily | Microstrategy spends $1.5 billion to increase its holdings of 15,400 bitcoins; Trump may announce the SEC chairman candidate as early as tomorrow

Magic Eden will open ME token airdrop qualification inquiries on December 4, and TGE is scheduled for December 10; the US government transferred nearly 20,000 bitcoins related to Silk Road to Coinbase Prime this morning, possibly preparing for sale; South Korea's 5060 group accelerated its entry into the crypto market, and bank deposits decreased by 27 trillion won in 5 months.
PANews2024/12/03 18:33
After buying the most expensive banana and attracting global attention, we talked to Justin Sun

“I think 2025 is indeed a big year. The four-year cycle of the crypto industry is very obvious. Now it is superimposed with Trump’s election and a friendly regulatory environment. But I won’t predict the price, because sometimes the price will exceed your expectations.”
PANews2024/12/03 18:01
XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

This article will deeply analyze the operating mechanism of XRP Ledger (XRPL), token trading methods, core concepts, and in-depth research directions.
PANews2024/12/03 13:45
Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Bitcoin dominance is declining, and the alt season may be coming soon. This article sorts out 10 projects that may become the next MATIC from popular narratives, covering RWA, AI, DePIN, games and other fields.
PANews2024/12/03 13:12
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.3)

Base 24-hour meme new disk has reached 3800
PANews2024/12/03 11:18
Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

How did the smart money and the diamond hands grab this golden project? What is the current distribution of chips on the chain? PANews conducted a large amount of data analysis on the top 1,000 holding addresses on the PNUT chain, trying to uncover the secrets of these top chips.
PANews2024/12/03 10:36

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates

XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case