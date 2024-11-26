Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges

Recently, a U.S. court overturned the decision that Tornado Cash's smart contract was sanctioned, which is a milestone in defending the privacy rights of the crypto industry and preventing excessive government intervention. Although Tornado Cash has won a temporary victory in the law, its developers still face criminal charges, and the platform will still face a series of market and regulatory challenges in the future.