2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?

GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?

Sonic puts developers first and ensures that app developers are paid what they deserve.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21927+3.56%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0266+26.06%
RWAX
APP$0.00317+1.63%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001056+18.38%
Share
PANews2024/11/28 15:27
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.28)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.28)

A new batch of AI MEMEs emerges
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+3.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001734+3.64%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008818-0.33%
Share
PANews2024/11/28 11:19
PA Daily｜The Trump administration is considering letting the CFTC take the lead in digital asset regulation; a US court ruled that OFAC had exceeded its authority to sanction Tornado Cash

PA Daily｜The Trump administration is considering letting the CFTC take the lead in digital asset regulation; a US court ruled that OFAC had exceeded its authority to sanction Tornado Cash

Kraken will close the NFT market; OpenAI received a new investment of US$1.5 billion from SoftBank; Brazilian lawmakers proposed a Bitcoin reserve bill, intending to allocate 5% of the treasury reserves to Bitcoin.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.173+3.43%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004748+0.25%
Share
PANews2024/11/27 19:22
AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

This article will deeply analyze how UBC reshapes the AI development paradigm from the dimensions of technical architecture, token economic model and development plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01602+3.22%
UBC
UBC$0.0003244-27.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+3.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001734+3.64%
Share
PANews2024/11/27 16:48
Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges

Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges

Recently, a U.S. court overturned the decision that Tornado Cash&#39;s smart contract was sanctioned, which is a milestone in defending the privacy rights of the crypto industry and preventing excessive government intervention. Although Tornado Cash has won a temporary victory in the law, its developers still face criminal charges, and the platform will still face a series of market and regulatory challenges in the future.
U
U$0.0283-2.38%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.007183+41.67%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14528-0.01%
Share
PANews2024/11/27 14:45
OSL Trading Moments: The market faces profit-taking pressure, and the regulatory environment shows positive signals

OSL Trading Moments: The market faces profit-taking pressure, and the regulatory environment shows positive signals

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews2024/11/27 12:06
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.27)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.27)

Base: Meme popularity doesn’t disappear, it just shifts
Threshold
T$0.01718+2.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001734+3.64%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008818-0.33%
Share
PANews2024/11/27 11:24
From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

The Hivemapper Foundation recently reached a strategic cooperation with Kamino and Jito Labs to jointly launch the HONEY-JitoSOL liquidity treasury incentive plan.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.00000022--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.2782-0.90%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002024-2.22%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005387+6.48%
Share
PANews2024/11/27 10:00
PA Daily｜Rumble will purchase $20 million worth of Bitcoin; Justin Sun invests in Trump family crypto project WLFI

PA Daily｜Rumble will purchase $20 million worth of Bitcoin; Justin Sun invests in Trump family crypto project WLFI

The value of Telegram's digital assets increased to US$1.3 billion in the first half of 2024; Schuman Financial completed a seed round of financing of US$7.36 million and now launched the euro stablecoin EURØP that complies with MiCA regulations.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.173+3.43%
SUN
SUN$0.022418-0.32%
SEED
SEED$0.001044+1.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00815-1.68%
Share
PANews2024/11/26 18:54
Solana chain data exploded in November: Phantom entered the Apple Store download list, and MEME coin PVP difficulty increased

Solana chain data exploded in November: Phantom entered the Apple Store download list, and MEME coin PVP difficulty increased

Is the crypto world entering a truly active period? What more meaningful facts are hidden behind the active data on the Solana chain? PANews conducted an in-depth analysis of Solana's on-chain performance.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.76%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001734+3.64%
Share
PANews2024/11/26 18:21

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates

XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case