Financing Weekly Report | 16 public financing events; Crypto entertainment game platform Monkey Tilt completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Pantera Capital

Theory Venture launched a $450 million fund; Accolade Partners completed the fundraising of its third blockchain fund with a total of $202 million.
PANews2024/11/25 10:30
Weekly preview | Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet mainnet launches STRK staking; HashKey Group ecological token HSK officially launched

In the coming week from November 25th to December 1st, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews2024/11/24 21:17
PA Daily | Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor acquires approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether for $600 million; Musk tweeted the same meme "WOULD" and it skyrocketed

Tether has minted 5 billion USDT in the past three days, and the net minting volume has reached 13 billion since November 6; Trump nominated former government policy adviser Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture; the ZKasino project lent 8 million DAI to buy 2,301 ETH last night, and currently has lent a total of 19.589 million DAI to buy 5,801 ETH.
PANews2024/11/24 17:09
Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

Projects include Rivalz Network, Dawn, Kuzco, Nexus, Aggregata, Oasis AI, etc. Users can benefit by running nodes, contributing data, and participating in AI-driven platforms.
PANews2024/11/24 13:04
Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

What kind of MEME is more likely to break the curve, and what are the characteristics behind the top MEME? PANews uses the overall data of MEME to restore the truth about the top MEME.
PANews2024/11/24 11:44
PA Daily | Trump nominates hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary; Magic Eden (ME token) TGE will be held on December 10

CZ unfollowed Musk on the X platform; Jaime Lizárrag, one of the three Democratic members of the US SEC, plans to resign early next year; Bitcoin financial public chain Side Protocol will open airdrop registration on November 26; Coinbase signed a sponsorship agreement with the NBA Los Angeles Clippers.
PANews2024/11/23 17:08
A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

This article will review the cryptocurrency holdings and policy positions of eight members of the new Trump administration, from Vice President JD Vance to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Among these core decision makers, some have invested directly in crypto assets, while others have expressed support for the crypto industry through policies and statements.
PANews2024/11/23 11:32
PA Daily | U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will step down on January 20, 2025; the final approval deadline for the Solana ETF application submitted by four institutions is early August next year

A US court ruled that the SEC&#39;s &quot;broker rule&quot; exceeded its statutory authority and was revoked; Trump Media may plan to launch a crypto payment service &quot;TruthFi&quot;; MicroStrategy completed the issuance of $3 billion convertible bonds and plans to continue to increase its holdings of Bitcoin.
PANews2024/11/22 18:38
MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?

While MicroStrategy has achieved capital appreciation with the help of Bitcoin&#39;s super-strong returns, the high premium of its stock price has also caused market concerns, and Citron, a well-known short-selling institution, has publicly stated its short position. Can MicroStrategy&#39;s leverage game continue?
PANews2024/11/22 17:27
The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

Open Loot is a Web3 game distribution platform and marketplace that strives to provide infrastructure support for mid-core to hardcore games and solve common pain points in blockchain games such as usability, scalability, and compliance.
PANews2024/11/22 15:36

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates

XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case