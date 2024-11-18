2025-08-08 Friday

What makes the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets different from Vitalik spending 32 ETH to mint NFTs?

Recently, Vitalik spent 32 ETH to buy Patron NFT, which is backed by the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets, which allows users to predict the outcomes of real-world events.
PANews2024/11/20 15:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.20)

Meme coins collectively pull back
PANews2024/11/20 11:00
BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

We need to fundamentally reshape outdated scientific institutions and processes, accelerate all things biological, and build a global, universally accessible scientific network.
PANews2024/11/19 21:50
PA Daily | MicroStrategy spent $4.6 billion to increase its holdings of 51,780 bitcoins; Trump Media Technology Group is in advanced negotiations to acquire Bakkt

IBIT options are expected to be officially launched on November 19; Goldman Sachs plans to spin off its digital asset platform into a new company, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months; Magic Eden announced the economic model of ME tokens: the total supply is 1 billion, and more than half is allocated to the community.
PANews2024/11/19 19:56
Which NBA and NFL stars are investing in cryptocurrencies?

This article lists the well-known players in the two top sports leagues, NBA and NFL, who are actively involved in the crypto market. The information comes from their public statements or overseas media reports. While they have received rich returns in the crypto industry, they have also promoted the popularization of cryptocurrencies through their words and deeds.
PANews2024/11/19 15:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.19)

In the end, the theory of relativity emerged victorious.
PANews2024/11/19 10:58
Another profit strategy in the Meme market is to increase returns by being a passive LP

In the meme market, where trading volatility requirements are extremely high and price sensitivity is extremely low, positioning yourself as a passive LP is an excellent strategy to maximize returns.
PANews2024/11/18 19:23
PA Daily | Polish presidential candidate promises to adopt strategic Bitcoin reserves; Binance Pool launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) joint mining

Metaplanet announced the issuance of 1.75 billion yen bonds, and the funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products had a net inflow of US$2.2 billion last week; Shiba Inu marketing director: More than 45,000 companies worldwide accept SHIB payments.
PANews2024/11/18 18:56
Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance

Holders who can predict the listing of top CEXs will get the biggest profits. This article lists the Memecoins that may be listed on Binance, including GOAT, ZEREBRO, DOG, SPX, RETARDIO, PUPS, etc.
PANews2024/11/18 16:19
PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI &quot;rebirth&quot;, CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

The long-dormant NFT market is welcoming new vitality and innovation. Recently, on the one hand, the blue-chip NFT project CryptoPunks has led the market to a significant recovery, among which the permanently destroyed NFT PUNK 3493 has been hotly discussed after being &quot;reborn&quot; as a MEME coin by AI Agent; on the other hand, the traditional giant McDonald&#39;s has joined hands with the NFT project Doodles to cross-border enter the market, further deepening the integration of NFT and real-world application scenarios.
PANews2024/11/18 14:27

Trending News

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates

XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case