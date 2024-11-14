MEXC Exchange
How do traditional financial institutions adopt cryptocurrencies in stages?
Outlining crypto product launch considerations to enable financial institutions to assess market opportunities while addressing regulatory and compliance requirements.
PANews
2024/11/15 16:50
Given the current situation, I now identify as a MEME…
MEME is rapidly reshaping investor behavior and market ecology through the amplification effect of social media and the emotional resonance of the community. Self-deprecating tweets such as Litecoin also reflect that it is difficult to ensure the continued steady growth of crypto projects by simply relying on technological innovation and long-term planning.
PANews
2024/11/15 14:35
Exclusive interview with Sasha, founder of Notcoin: It’s no longer just a game, it’s a community and culture, and point-to-point games that try to copy usually fail
Sasha said that simply copying other people's gameplay is actually difficult to succeed. Notcoin now also plays the role of a game publisher. He believes that by focusing on the community, Notcoin has enough depth to become a culture, in fact a "cult".
PANews
2024/11/15 13:39
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.15)
In 2024, the status of the gifts for Dog and Wright has already been reversed!
PANews
2024/11/15 11:07
Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?
Aptos and Sui, which come from the same school, are often compared with each other. Especially in the recent hot market, SUI token has led the rise in public chains, rising as high as 117% in half a month and setting a historical high. On the other hand, APTOS is not to be outdone. The BUIDL fund under BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has expanded to Aptos.
PANews
2024/11/15 10:51
Japanese exchange Coincheck will be listed on Nasdaq. Will the Trump administration give the green light to more crypto companies' IPOs?
Under the Trump administration, will the IPO process for crypto companies accelerate as the regulatory framework is expected to become clearer?
PANews
2024/11/14 20:49
The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?
This is the most promising time for the meme: DOGE will provide "advice and guidance" to the White House outside the government and is called a core part of Trump's "Save America" campaign.
PANews
2024/11/14 19:13
PA Daily | Polymarket is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; 0G Labs completes $40 million seed round of financing
BlackRock's BUIDL fund expanded to multiple blockchains including Aptos; some iOS users of Phantom experienced app resets; Coinbase acquired the Utopia Labs team; the cumulative trading volume of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has exceeded US$500 billion.
PANews
2024/11/14 19:07
PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin
After Trump won the US election, the price of Bitcoin hit record highs. How will the trend develop in the future? Will it continue to rise to break through $100,000, or will it gradually fall back?
PANews
2024/11/14 17:22
DeSci Manifesto: How decentralized science can “disrupt” scientific research?
Today, at the dawn of the DeSci space, the bottom-up capacity has been built to launch scientific DAOs. The combination of speculation, commercialization, and philosophical reform has opened up new markets for scientific research. R&D is packaged into a brand and sold to consumers. Tokens are a brand for a pay-per-use form of scientific research.
PANews
2024/11/14 15:45
