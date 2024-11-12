From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

From the FBI raid on the founder of Polymarket to the political movement in the United States triggered by the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivations. The popularity of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut has further proved that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.