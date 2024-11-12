MEXC Exchange
From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated
From the FBI raid on the founder of Polymarket to the political movement in the United States triggered by the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivations. The popularity of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut has further proved that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.
$0.009457
+0.56%
MEME
$0.001732
+3.40%
PNUT
$0.2323
+2.33%
FREE
$0.00010055
-4.59%
PANews
2024/11/14 14:28
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)
Meme supercycle enters super-fomo mode
MODE
$0.002316
+11.56%
FOMO
$0.00001751
+15.96%
MEME
$0.001732
+3.40%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.33%
PANews
2024/11/14 11:27
PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion
Bitwise acquired Attestant, a service provider for Ethereum staking services; Coinbase launched the COIN50 index; Upbit added USDT trading pairs for 12 tokens including AGLD, FIL, ARPA, and launched AGLD in the Korean won market.
AGLD
$0.7229
+3.18%
TRUMP
$9.172
+3.26%
INDEX
$1.233
+1.23%
ARPA
$0.02245
+3.79%
FIL
$2.473
+3.38%
PANews
2024/11/13 19:22
Bhutan's Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?
As Bitcoin enters a new upward cycle, national Bitcoin "pixiu" such as Bhutan are reaping rich rewards. At the same time, as major economies such as the United States gradually turn positive and open to Bitcoin, it is expected that more countries will list Bitcoin as a national reserve asset in the future.
MORE
$0.10007
-0.80%
MAJOR
$0.16572
+1.07%
FUTURE
$0.14528
--%
OPEN
$0.0000001056
+18.38%
PANews
2024/11/13 17:49
Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance's global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection
PANews exclusively interviewed Binance CMO Rachel Conlan, trying to reveal Binance's marketing focus, brand promotion strategy and KPI. Rachel said that Binance executives including CEO Richard Teng and He Yi would hold meetings every night to maintain agile communication. She also admitted, "This is the most exciting and challenging job I have ever done."
EVER
$0.0095
+2.15%
HOLD
$0.00004948
+4.56%
PANews
2024/11/13 14:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.13)
"America was saved by a squirrel and memecoin"
MEMECOIN
$0.007855
-1.19%
AMERICA
$0.000311
+0.45%
MEME
$0.001732
+3.40%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.33%
PANews
2024/11/13 11:13
PA Daily | BTC price fluctuates violently, approaching $90,000; MicroStrategy purchases another 27,200 Bitcoins
OpenAI CEO: I am optimistic about the bright prospects of cryptocurrency; Tesla's Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $1 billion; Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is very supportive of cryptocurrency.
TRUMP
$9.172
+3.26%
BTC
$116,665.78
+1.72%
MORE
$0.10007
-0.80%
PANews
2024/11/12 19:01
A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election
A week after the election, PANews has reviewed the top ten winners of Trump's victory from the perspective of public wealth appreciation in the market.
TRUMP
$9.172
+3.26%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
EVER
$0.0095
+2.15%
PEOPLE
$0.01896
+5.39%
WIN
$0.00005937
+2.52%
PANews
2024/11/12 15:24
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.12)
Expectations are rising, who will be the next to be listed on Binance?
MEME
$0.001732
+3.40%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.33%
PANews
2024/11/12 11:33
Kimchi Premium: Key Characteristics and Reasons of the Korean Crypto Market
The high level of participation of South Korean investors in the crypto market and the restricted market environment that leads to market inefficiency are important reasons for the existence of the kimchi premium.
PANews
2024/11/12 10:30
