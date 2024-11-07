MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Bitcoin is approaching a new high of $80,000; Tether has issued 4 billion USDT on Ethereum in the past three days, most of which flowed into exchanges
MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have generated unrealized profits of over $10 billion; Ethereum's market value surpassed Johnson & Johnson to rank 33rd in the global asset rankings; CryptoPunks and BAYC are the only two NFT series that have continued to rank in the top 10 by monthly average market value since 2022; this week's NFT transaction volume increased by 14.99% month-on-month to US$95.72 million, but the number of buyers fell by more than 90% month-on-month.
MORE
$0,10015
-0,72%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
NFT
$0,0000004751
+0,25%
AMP
$0,003653
+1,33%
Share
PANews
2024/11/10 17:08
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium
Raydium accounts for 60.7% of the total trading volume of Solana ecosystem DEX.
Share
PANews
2024/11/10 09:01
PA Daily | US SEC postpones decision on listing Ethereum spot ETF options on New York Stock Exchange; Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol
The crypto industry's $135 million US election campaign has not lost a single battle in the 48 elections to date; Sky Forum has released a new SPK token economics proposal; Smart Money, with a swing win rate of 85.7%, made a profit of $1.51 million on ETH in its 15th swing trade; Binance Futures will launch GRASS, DRIFT and SWELL 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts.
BIO
$0,08415
+38,49%
SPK
$0,11167
+0,65%
SWELL
$0,010573
+7,65%
Share
PANews
2024/11/09 17:08
PA Daily | Bitcoin spot ETFs had a record net inflow of $1.376 billion yesterday; the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected
Zhao Changpeng revealed that he had received an offer to sell his controlling stake in Binance: "No action yet but happy to review every offer"; 281 pro-crypto candidates were elected to congressional seats, including 263 to the House of Representatives and 18 to the Senate; MakerDAO voted to maintain its brand renamed "Sky".
PRO
$0,7789
+3,86%
HAPPY
$0,0016177
-0,14%
HOUSE
$0,034814
+43,43%
NET
$0,00009657
-11,06%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 18:52
A Deep Dive into Aerodrome, the Liquidity Engine on Base
Aerodrome achieves a flywheel effect by aligning incentives between different protocol participants.
EFFECT
$0,006122
+0,21%
DEEP
$0,158838
+9,71%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 17:38
Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects
In this article, PANews sorted out the MEME coin holdings of 5 crypto market makers, which hold a total of more than US$120 million worth of MEME coins. Among them, Wintermute is the institution with the largest holdings and the most popular projects, and many of its MEME coins have been successfully listed on Binance. The holdings of other institutions are relatively small, mainly old MEME coins such as PEPE and SHIB.
SHIB
$0,0000128
+3,30%
GET
$0,005822
-2,46%
MORE
$0,10015
-0,72%
MAJOR
$0,16572
+1,07%
PEPE
$0,00001104
+4,74%
MEME
$0,001732
+3,40%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 16:05
PA Chart | Nine popular candidates for SEC chairman in one chart
As Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, his promise to fire US SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on his first day in office attracted widespread attention, and the market was full of speculation about the next chairman.
TRUMP
$9,171
+3,25%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 11:53
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.8)
Above the general rise, artificial intelligence and biotechnology!
MEME
$0,001732
+3,40%
MEMES
$0,00008818
-0,33%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 11:35
Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions
By mid-2025, Bitcoin could reach between $102,000 and $140,000.
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 09:45
PA Daily | More than 250 candidates who support cryptocurrency were elected to Congress in this US election; Bitcoin once broke through $76,000 to set a new high
CCTV reported that the price of Bitcoin hit a new high and said that Trump had promised to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve; Trump's victory caused the net worth of the world's top ten richest people to increase by US$63.5 billion in a single day; MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have made a floating profit of more than US$9 billion.
TRUMP
$9,171
+3,25%
MORE
$0,10015
-0,72%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
PEOPLE
$0,01896
+5,39%
NET
$0,00009657
-11,06%
Share
PANews
2024/11/07 18:44
Trending News
More
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist
Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates
XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case