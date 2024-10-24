MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Vitalik responds to "Ethereum Foundation does not pledge ETH"; Coinbase becomes NBA Golden State Warriors crypto sponsor
TSMC plans to stop supplying chips to Bitmain-affiliated AI companies; the BAN token deployment address may belong to the vice president of Sotheby's, who made more than $1 million in profits through internal wallet transactions; hackers have returned $19.3 million to the US government; LP rewards on PizzaSwap will be launched on November 6.
STOP
$0,20937
-5,96%
VICE
$0,00862
-3,90%
MORE
$0,0998
+0,21%
TOKEN
$0,01585
+1,14%
AI
$0,1301
+1,79%
ETH
$3 960,34
+3,47%
NOT
$0,002175
+4,26%
Share
PANews
2024/10/27 17:08
Memes from a sectarian perspective: the rise of “religion” and AI gods
Meme religion is based on a collective desire for wealth, with different meme coins becoming totems for different sects, and believers investing their faith, money, and energy into these communities. In this religion, success is achieved through a firm belief in the token.
TOKEN
$0,01585
+1,14%
GODS
$0,14562
-2,56%
AI
$0,1301
+1,79%
MEME
$0,001727
+1,88%
MEMES
$0,00008602
-2,87%
Share
PANews
2024/10/27 16:24
Security choices for crypto asset custody: from the theft of US government addresses to Michael Saylor's "institutional custody" controversy
Many users in the Bitcoin community believe that "institutional custody" violates the core spirit of cryptocurrency self-custody. What are the specific ways to custody crypto assets? This emerging custody market is also attracting the attention of traditional financial institutions.
CORE
$0,5176
+2,29%
Share
PANews
2024/10/27 14:54
PA Daily | Hackers have begun returning funds to the US government; Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, and its CEO denies this
Binance restarted Binance Connect to provide fiat and cryptocurrency integration for Web3; Scroll ecosystem stablecoin project Essence Finance is suspected to be a Rug Pull; Lido stated that the Community Staking Module (CSM) has been launched on the mainnet; Coinbase will delist Decentralized Social (DESO).
Share
PANews
2024/10/26 17:11
Solana DeFi grew 259% in a single month, JUP and RAY saw substantial growth, can the prosperity based on MEME last?
Solana Ecosystem’s DeFi products seem to be the first to radiate after the MEME craze? Are these obvious growths specifically from MEME coins or are there other reasons?
JUP
$0,4882
+0,61%
DEFI
$0,001959
-2,73%
RAY
$2,828
+3,58%
MEME
$0,001727
+1,88%
Share
PANews
2024/10/26 16:56
A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year
Including EigenLayer, Story Protocol, Morpho Labs, Farcaster, etc.
MORPHO
$1,997
+4,09%
TOKEN
$0,01585
+1,14%
ETC
$21,86
+4,59%
Share
PANews
2024/10/26 14:35
PA Daily | US government wallet lost $20 million in attack; Kraken plans to launch its own blockchain Ink early next year
Social media platform Bluesky completed a $15 million Series A financing round led by Blockchain Capital; Microsoft's December shareholders' meeting will review the Bitcoin investment proposal, and the board of directors recommends voting against it; GrassAirdrop One airdrop will take place on October 28.
WALLET
$0,02896
+0,80%
Share
PANews
2024/10/25 18:47
Binance's trading volume has reached a "small goal" of one million, but Richard still wants to look to the future
Binance's cumulative spot and derivatives trading volume has exceeded 100 trillion US dollars. This figure is far ahead of other mainstream exchanges and ranks first in the global cryptocurrency exchange list. This not only reflects Binance's strength, but also reflects the rapid development and increasingly widespread recognition of the cryptocurrency industry.
FUTURE
$0,14565
+0,25%
NOT
$0,002175
+4,26%
FAR
$0,000189
--%
Share
PANews
2024/10/25 16:30
PA Daily | Tesla's Bitcoin holdings remained unchanged in Q3 2024; GOAT's market value exceeded US$800 million
Bloomberg: Russia attempts to circumvent Western sanctions by using Bitcoin for transactions within the BRICS; Crypto derivatives trading protocol Variational completes $10.3 million in seed round financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others; an insider sells 50% of the total supply of SHAR tokens in a single transaction, causing the price of SHAR to plummet 96%.
SEED
$0,001037
-0,76%
GOAT
$0,09847
-0,39%
Share
PANews
2024/10/24 18:52
AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship
In this report, Aliance provides trends observed from application data and adds insights into what these trends may suggest for the broader startup ecosystem.
STARTUP
$0,018544
+6,01%
MAY
$0,05062
-0,51%
AMERICA
$0,0002918
-10,49%
Share
PANews
2024/10/24 15:09
Trending News
More
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and gold stocks generally rose
US and Russia reportedly plan to reach Ukraine deal
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC and Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 43,329 ETH.
Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto
Roman Storm And Legal Team Will Fight Guilty Charge Until He Is “Fully Vindicated”