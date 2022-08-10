MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-11 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
MAJOR
$0.17407
-1.19%
Share
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.0216
+1.45%
STARTUP
$0.00912
-54.21%
Share
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
More
Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments
The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.
A whale deposited $4.28 million USDC in HyperLiquid and opened a 25x leveraged ETH long position
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $86.3114 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days
Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF