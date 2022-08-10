MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
$3.7874
-0.99%
BLUE
$0.08462
+3.67%
FORWARD
$0.0001157
+7.62%
Share
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
MAJOR
$0.17302
-1.88%
Share
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02135
+0.28%
STARTUP
$0.007236
-22.25%
Share
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
More
Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge
Chainlink price hits 6-month high as TVS surpasses $93b
Ether ETFs Smash Records With $1 Billion Single-Day Inflow
Bitcoin Hashrate Cools After Record as Difficulty Bites