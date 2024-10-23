MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Hackers have begun returning funds to the US government; Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, and its CEO denies this
Binance restarted Binance Connect to provide fiat and cryptocurrency integration for Web3; Scroll ecosystem stablecoin project Essence Finance is suspected to be a Rug Pull; Lido stated that the Community Staking Module (CSM) has been launched on the mainnet; Coinbase will delist Decentralized Social (DESO).
PANews
2024/10/26 17:11
Solana DeFi grew 259% in a single month, JUP and RAY saw substantial growth, can the prosperity based on MEME last?
Solana Ecosystem’s DeFi products seem to be the first to radiate after the MEME craze? Are these obvious growths specifically from MEME coins or are there other reasons?
PANews
2024/10/26 16:56
A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year
Including EigenLayer, Story Protocol, Morpho Labs, Farcaster, etc.
PANews
2024/10/26 14:35
PA Daily | US government wallet lost $20 million in attack; Kraken plans to launch its own blockchain Ink early next year
Social media platform Bluesky completed a $15 million Series A financing round led by Blockchain Capital; Microsoft's December shareholders' meeting will review the Bitcoin investment proposal, and the board of directors recommends voting against it; GrassAirdrop One airdrop will take place on October 28.
PANews
2024/10/25 18:47
Binance's trading volume has reached a "small goal" of one million, but Richard still wants to look to the future
Binance's cumulative spot and derivatives trading volume has exceeded 100 trillion US dollars. This figure is far ahead of other mainstream exchanges and ranks first in the global cryptocurrency exchange list. This not only reflects Binance's strength, but also reflects the rapid development and increasingly widespread recognition of the cryptocurrency industry.
PANews
2024/10/25 16:30
PA Daily | Tesla's Bitcoin holdings remained unchanged in Q3 2024; GOAT's market value exceeded US$800 million
Bloomberg: Russia attempts to circumvent Western sanctions by using Bitcoin for transactions within the BRICS; Crypto derivatives trading protocol Variational completes $10.3 million in seed round financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others; an insider sells 50% of the total supply of SHAR tokens in a single transaction, causing the price of SHAR to plummet 96%.
PANews
2024/10/24 18:52
AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship
In this report, Aliance provides trends observed from application data and adds insights into what these trends may suggest for the broader startup ecosystem.
PANews
2024/10/24 15:09
Is the Binance listing effect weakening? Market, project quality and narrative are the three key factors for the rise of coin prices
Price is not everything about a project, and its development depends largely on market conditions, project quality, and the hype surrounding its narrative.
PANews
2024/10/24 15:05
In the MEME liquidity game, who profits from the capital carnival?
Behind the growing prosperity of MEME culture, there is actually a contest of interests involving multiple forces. In this tense and fierce game, all parties involved are the key forces driving the continuous rise of the MEME market, and some even use their skills to grab huge profits and become the direct beneficiaries of this feast.
PANews
2024/10/24 14:33
Interview with Bybit COO Helen: An atypical exchange executive, navigating global risks and challenges
Helen shared her own story about Bybit’s listing and cooperation strategies, which are of concern to the market. She also talked about her experience in transitioning from traditional industries to global management in the crypto field, as well as her unique challenges as a female executive and advice for female practitioners.
PANews
2024/10/23 20:52
