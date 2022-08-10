MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02194
+3.05%
STARTUP
$0.005277
-23.09%
Share
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
More
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market
Coinbase Adds Useless Coin (USELESS) to its Listing Roadmap
Coinbase to Open WalletConnect (WCT) Trading
Insider: Crypto wallet MetaMask may release details of stablecoin mUSD this week
The three major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting record closing highs.