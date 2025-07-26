MEXC Exchange
Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues
Dragonfly Capital may face charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its early investment in Tornado Cash, managing partner Haseeb Qureshi confirmed on Friday.
Fxstreet
2025/07/26 09:00
Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million
PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official website of the U.S. Department of Justice, an Arizona woman (Christina Marie Chapman) was sentenced to 102 months in prison
PANews
2025/07/26 08:53
Dragonfly responds to the U.S. Department of Justice's allegations of investing in Tornado Cash and will defend its rights if sued
PANews reported on July 26 that the U.S. Department of Justice is considering filing a lawsuit against Dragonfly for its investment in the Tornado Cash team in 2020. Haseeb Qureshi,
PANews
2025/07/26 08:41
How does Base make $180,000 a day?
Author: Zack Pokorny Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News Base, created by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, is the most profitable platform in the Ethereum Layer2 (L2) network, and its daily revenue often
PANews
2025/07/26 08:26
The largest PUMP institution private placement address completed PUMP liquidation, with a profit of approximately US$8.2 million
PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the largest $PUMP institutional private placement address transferred the last 8 billion $PUMP (US$20.11 million) to FalconX
PANews
2025/07/26 08:22
A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
PANews
2025/07/26 08:15
Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap
PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
PANews
2025/07/26 07:59
DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case
A federal prosecutor let slip that the Department of Justice is still mulling charges against Dragonfly’s Tom Schmidt, before promptly asking the court to seal the comment.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 06:30
El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec
Changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin laws under the IMF agreement put the benefits of BTC even further out of reach for the average resident.
PANews
2025/07/26 06:10
Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu
LILPEPE and BONK lead 2025’s memecoin surge while early LILPEPE holders target 21,375% returns. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 06:00
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say