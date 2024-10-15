MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | US government wallet lost $20 million in attack; Kraken plans to launch its own blockchain Ink early next year
Social media platform Bluesky completed a $15 million Series A financing round led by Blockchain Capital; Microsoft's December shareholders' meeting will review the Bitcoin investment proposal, and the board of directors recommends voting against it; GrassAirdrop One airdrop will take place on October 28.
PANews
2024/10/25 18:47
Binance's trading volume has reached a "small goal" of one million, but Richard still wants to look to the future
Binance's cumulative spot and derivatives trading volume has exceeded 100 trillion US dollars. This figure is far ahead of other mainstream exchanges and ranks first in the global cryptocurrency exchange list. This not only reflects Binance's strength, but also reflects the rapid development and increasingly widespread recognition of the cryptocurrency industry.
PANews
2024/10/25 16:30
PA Daily | Tesla's Bitcoin holdings remained unchanged in Q3 2024; GOAT's market value exceeded US$800 million
Bloomberg: Russia attempts to circumvent Western sanctions by using Bitcoin for transactions within the BRICS; Crypto derivatives trading protocol Variational completes $10.3 million in seed round financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others; an insider sells 50% of the total supply of SHAR tokens in a single transaction, causing the price of SHAR to plummet 96%.
PANews
2024/10/24 18:52
AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship
In this report, Aliance provides trends observed from application data and adds insights into what these trends may suggest for the broader startup ecosystem.
PANews
2024/10/24 15:09
Is the Binance listing effect weakening? Market, project quality and narrative are the three key factors for the rise of coin prices
Price is not everything about a project, and its development depends largely on market conditions, project quality, and the hype surrounding its narrative.
PANews
2024/10/24 15:05
In the MEME liquidity game, who profits from the capital carnival?
Behind the growing prosperity of MEME culture, there is actually a contest of interests involving multiple forces. In this tense and fierce game, all parties involved are the key forces driving the continuous rise of the MEME market, and some even use their skills to grab huge profits and become the direct beneficiaries of this feast.
PANews
2024/10/24 14:33
Interview with Bybit COO Helen: An atypical exchange executive, navigating global risks and challenges
Helen shared her own story about Bybit’s listing and cooperation strategies, which are of concern to the market. She also talked about her experience in transitioning from traditional industries to global management in the crypto field, as well as her unique challenges as a female executive and advice for female practitioners.
PANews
2024/10/23 20:52
PA Daily | Vitalik published an article detailing the key goals of Ethereum’s The Verge stage; the US SEC includes cryptocurrency in the 2025 review focus list
The Nigerian government dropped the charges against Binance executives; Arkham data showed that the 11,509 BTC held by Tesla were not sold; U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler congratulated the 16th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper and reiterated the SEC's law enforcement and regulatory guidelines.
PANews
2024/10/23 18:51
MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers
According to PANews’ investigation, the reason why the terminal of fun robot has such a brilliant record is not because of the AI’s powerful investment skills, but entirely due to the contributions of the copycat players.
PANews
2024/10/23 09:55
Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases
This research report uses the recent cooperation between Propy and the decentralized oracle network Chainlink on the integration of Automation as an example to deeply analyze the trend of tokenized real estate and its growth potential.
PANews
2024/10/15 14:00
