Crypto 2025 Prediction: RWA will increase at least 3 times, 95% of memes will go directly to zero
The clock of 2024 has entered the last quarter, and the crypto community has begun to look forward to the arrival of 2025. After all, the general consensus is that we will have the opportunity of a bull market in 2025. Crypto opinion leader Defi_Warhol took the lead in sharing his predictions for 2025.
PANews
2024/10/29 16:50
Looking for aliens, raising bison, and the science of longevity, Cardano's founder has become an alternative patron in the crypto community
Charles Hoskinson is keen on injecting himself with stem cells and investing in glow-in-the-dark plants.
PANews
2024/10/29 14:36
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.29)
One picture to understand the popularity distribution of Meme section
PANews
2024/10/28 19:30
The Ethena team is facing a "credibility" crisis. Is the use of 180 million ENA to earn Sats intended to dilute rewards?
Does Ethereum’s stablecoin synthetic dollar project Ethena have a “criminal record”?
PANews
2024/10/28 15:51
PA Daily | Vitalik responds to "Ethereum Foundation does not pledge ETH"; Coinbase becomes NBA Golden State Warriors crypto sponsor
TSMC plans to stop supplying chips to Bitmain-affiliated AI companies; the BAN token deployment address may belong to the vice president of Sotheby's, who made more than $1 million in profits through internal wallet transactions; hackers have returned $19.3 million to the US government; LP rewards on PizzaSwap will be launched on November 6.
PANews
2024/10/27 17:08
Memes from a sectarian perspective: the rise of “religion” and AI gods
Meme religion is based on a collective desire for wealth, with different meme coins becoming totems for different sects, and believers investing their faith, money, and energy into these communities. In this religion, success is achieved through a firm belief in the token.
PANews
2024/10/27 16:24
Security choices for crypto asset custody: from the theft of US government addresses to Michael Saylor's "institutional custody" controversy
Many users in the Bitcoin community believe that "institutional custody" violates the core spirit of cryptocurrency self-custody. What are the specific ways to custody crypto assets? This emerging custody market is also attracting the attention of traditional financial institutions.
PANews
2024/10/27 14:54
PA Daily | Hackers have begun returning funds to the US government; Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, and its CEO denies this
Binance restarted Binance Connect to provide fiat and cryptocurrency integration for Web3; Scroll ecosystem stablecoin project Essence Finance is suspected to be a Rug Pull; Lido stated that the Community Staking Module (CSM) has been launched on the mainnet; Coinbase will delist Decentralized Social (DESO).
PANews
2024/10/26 17:11
Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says
Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout
Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem
Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion
BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens