MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The market value of MEME coin Pnut once exceeded 100 million yuan. The death of Peanut, a popular squirrel supported by Musk, triggered a political movement in the United States.
Over the past weekend, the MEME coin Pnut became a favorite target of Degens, and its market value exceeded the $100 million mark in just one day. This craze was related to the news that the American Internet celebrity squirrel Peanut was euthanized after being "arrested", and it evolved into an American political movement with the "fueling" of public figures such as Musk.
MEME
$0.002013
+5.55%
PNUT
$0.2149
-2.05%
Share
PANews
2024/11/04 14:01
The big drama of 2024: The US presidential election has entered the countdown, when will the result be known?
What is the election process like and when will the results be known?
LIKE
$0.011865
-8.72%
Share
PANews
2024/11/04 12:50
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)
Abstract world on the chain: Musk + victimized animals concept sweeps meme coins
MEME
$0.002013
+5.55%
MEMES
$0.00008814
-0.30%
Share
PANews
2024/11/04 11:06
Financing Weekly Report | 25 public financing events; Privacy-focused computing network Nillion completes new round of financing of $25 million, led by Hack VC
The infrastructure sector has seen an explosion, with three Bitcoin ecosystem projects receiving tens of millions of dollars in financing; Messari reported that the Solana blockchain DApp's cumulative financing amount in the third quarter reached 173 million US dollars.
VC
$0.00432
-1.36%
Share
PANews
2024/11/04 10:31
Weekly preview | The US presidential election is about to enter its final battle; the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision after the interest rate meeting
In the coming week from November 4th to November 10th, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
Share
PANews
2024/11/03 21:00
PA Daily | Two Ethereum researchers resigned as EigenLayer consultants due to neutrality issues; some smart money built a position in Pnut at a low price and made a profit of about $1.64 million
Russia's cryptocurrency mining regulations came into effect, formulating strict new rules; Ink is stress testing the test network; Web3 and crypto security incidents in October resulted in a loss of $147 million; Robinhood Crypto already supports DOGE token transfers; multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital resumes the Base network lending market.
EFFECT
$0.006189
-0.24%
TOKEN
$0.01387
-6.15%
SMART
$0.007186
-9.21%
MULTI
$0.08401
-2.70%
DOGE
$0.21745
-2.21%
PNUT
$0.2149
-2.05%
Share
PANews
2024/11/03 17:12
SEC "gets involved" in the field of crypto games, Immutable chooses to fight to the end after receiving Wells' notice
Regardless of whether the SEC's charges will proceed, the tough attitude shown by Immutable shows that they are well prepared.
WELL
$0.0001284
-0.54%
FIGHT
$0.0005409
-1.61%
Share
PANews
2024/11/03 09:42
PA Daily | 21Shares submits XRP ETF application to the US SEC; the US government intends to recover $13.25 million in political donations from former FTX executives
The developer of the MAYC knockoff Mutant Ape Planet was spared from jail because the buyer's actual loss could not be determined; DWF Labs co-founder considered taking further legal action against Eugene Ng; The whale who bet $38 million on Trump's victory said he had no political purpose and was only doing it to make money.
TRUMP
$8.914
-0.86%
XRP
$3.008
+1.29%
PLANET
$0.0000009877
-2.31%
APE
$0.591
-2.29%
NOT
$0.001845
-0.75%
Share
PANews
2024/11/02 17:16
Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters
The average return rate of the five major exchanges, Binance, OKX, Bitget, KuCoin and Bybit, was negative.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.15593
-1.75%
Share
PANews
2024/11/02 14:51
PA Daily｜Paxos and DBS Bank cooperate to launch USDG stablecoin; Tether's third-quarter net profit was US$2.5 billion
MicroStrategy's market value surpassed Coinbase; Immutable received the Wells Notice from the US SEC; bitSmiley announced token economics; Ellipsis Labs completed a new round of financing of US$21 million to launch the L2 blockchain Atlas.
TOKEN
$0.01387
-6.15%
NET
$0.00010724
+4.53%
BANK
$0.06138
+0.01%
ATLAS
$0.000957
-2.24%
Share
PANews
2024/11/01 19:08
Trending News
More
Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.
Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?
Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH