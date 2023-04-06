MEXC Exchange
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months
Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
PANews
2024/07/03 13:00
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months
Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
PANews
2024/06/21 11:30
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking
The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
PANews
2024/04/20 13:27
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand
TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
PANews
2024/04/05 19:24
Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before
From April 13 to 21 crypto people will dive into an unbelievable Blockchain Life Week,filled with exciting side networking parties and events.
PANews
2024/02/28 09:55
First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed
TOKEN2049 Dubai will take place in the Madinat Jumeirah from April 18th-19th 2024, bringing together an estimated 7,500+ attendees from across the globe
PANews
2024/01/19 12:58
Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem
Ethereum Singapore aims to spotlight and leverage Web3 and will be held on September 10th for 3 days.
PANews
2023/05/18 13:37
GM Vietnam - Explore the Potential of Web3 and Blockchain in the Vietnam Market
GM Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week, is set to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in July 2023.
PANews
2023/05/16 10:55
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
PANews
2023/05/11 13:45
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
PANews
2023/04/06 12:01
