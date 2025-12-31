XIUXIAN Price Today

The live XIUXIAN (修仙) price today is $ 0.001912, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current 修仙 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001912 per 修仙.

XIUXIAN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 修仙. During the last 24 hours, 修仙 traded between $ 0.001904 (low) and $ 0.001939 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 修仙 moved -0.73% in the last hour and -2.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.12K.

XIUXIAN (修仙) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.12K$ 56.12K $ 56.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of XIUXIAN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.12K. The circulating supply of 修仙 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.