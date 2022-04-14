1ex (1EX) Information

1ex Trading Board - is your Co-Pilot in trading. The one-stop ecosystem for institutional traders. Specializing in software tailored for professional traders, 1ex offers a comprehensive suite featuring 1ex Algo, empowering professional market participants to create custom trading bots, 1ex AI News, a smart feed offering real-time news analysis. Currently in development are 1ex Smart DOM, a sophisticated tool for trading positions management & Risk Management that will facilitate professional trading companies with a robust system to control trading and operational risks.

Beyond software, the 1ex token will serve a dual purpose, holding both investment appeal and practical utility. 1ex token holders will be able to enjoy access to the main functions of the Trading Board, the ability to reduce trading commissions by using 1EX tokens, an opportunity to stake 1EX tokens for rewards, access to the 1ex academy. The utility will become available as products are released.

In summary, 1ex stands as a reliable ally for professional traders, offering practical solutions and tools to enhance their trading experience.