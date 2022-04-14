2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) Information 2G Carbon Coin brings carbon on chain, unlocking the speed and scale of crypto markets to protect the earth’s natural carbon sinks and finance planet-saving projects. Official Website: https://www.2gcc.eu Buy 2GCC Now!

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.55M $ 49.55M $ 49.55M All-Time High: $ 4,978.17 $ 4,978.17 $ 4,978.17 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00049547 $ 0.00049547 $ 0.00049547 Learn more about 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) price

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 2GCC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 2GCC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 2GCC's tokenomics, explore 2GCC token's live price!

2GCC Price Prediction Want to know where 2GCC might be heading? Our 2GCC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 2GCC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!