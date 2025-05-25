3 Kingdoms Multiverse Price (3KM)
The live price of 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) today is 0.00005658 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 3KM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 3 Kingdoms Multiverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- 3 Kingdoms Multiverse price change within the day is +1.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the 3KM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 3KM price information.
During today, the price change of 3 Kingdoms Multiverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 3 Kingdoms Multiverse to USD was $ -0.0000184775.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 3 Kingdoms Multiverse to USD was $ -0.0000330336.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 3 Kingdoms Multiverse to USD was $ -0.00012820237478639954.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000184775
|-32.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000330336
|-58.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00012820237478639954
|-69.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of 3 Kingdoms Multiverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+1.79%
-6.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is 3KM? 3KM is evolving into a governance token that is the basis of a multi-game platform ecosystem where various co-exist. The first game, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, will be published and serviced. Our Ecosystem will be expanded as time goes. We are building a Klaytn-based ecosystem through an agreement with ISKRA and are open to linking with various partners participating in ISKRA and Klaytn foundation. Our team wants to take on the challenge of changing the world. Believing that Play to Earn is not simply about making money through play. But about building a self-sustaining eco-system through cooperation with all members of the eco-system. The self-growth ecosystem we think of means is an eco-system where blockchain is used to independently produce and consume. To this end, we want to overcome the inflation caused by infinite token mining by adding usage(burning) and granting production authorization to the users in the game not just by limiting them with the reward system limited to acquiring simple tokens, this would make it possible to build a fair system that all users can run the ecosystem together. Our First Game Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation. Produce tokens, set aside, and collect NFT numbers and equipment! More rewards and powerful hero classes will welcome you. 3KM games can grow by collecting 3KM governance to
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 3KM to VND
₫1.45076778
|1 3KM to AUD
A$0.0000865674
|1 3KM to GBP
￡0.0000413034
|1 3KM to EUR
€0.0000492246
|1 3KM to USD
$0.00005658
|1 3KM to MYR
RM0.0002393334
|1 3KM to TRY
₺0.0021998304
|1 3KM to JPY
¥0.008065479
|1 3KM to RUB
₽0.0044964126
|1 3KM to INR
₹0.0048132606
|1 3KM to IDR
Rp0.9125805174
|1 3KM to KRW
₩0.0772950696
|1 3KM to PHP
₱0.0031311372
|1 3KM to EGP
￡E.0.0028222104
|1 3KM to BRL
R$0.0003191112
|1 3KM to CAD
C$0.0000775146
|1 3KM to BDT
৳0.0068937072
|1 3KM to NGN
₦0.0899520156
|1 3KM to UAH
₴0.0023492016
|1 3KM to VES
Bs0.00531852
|1 3KM to PKR
Rs0.0159510336
|1 3KM to KZT
₸0.02894067
|1 3KM to THB
฿0.0018382842
|1 3KM to TWD
NT$0.0016957026
|1 3KM to AED
د.إ0.0002076486
|1 3KM to CHF
Fr0.0000463956
|1 3KM to HKD
HK$0.0004430214
|1 3KM to MAD
.د.م0.0005199702
|1 3KM to MXN
$0.0010885992