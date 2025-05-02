3Kingdoms Multiverse Logo

3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) Live Price Chart

The current price of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) today is 0.0000614 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD.
Key 3Kingdoms Multiverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 154.00 USD
- 3Kingdoms Multiverse price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.0000587-48.88%
60 Days$ -0.0001206-66.27%
90 Days$ -0.0001517-71.19%
3Kingdoms Multiverse Price Change Today

Today, 3KM recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

3Kingdoms Multiverse 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000587 (-48.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

3Kingdoms Multiverse 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 3KM saw a change of $ -0.0001206 (-66.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

3Kingdoms Multiverse 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001517 (-71.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)

Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation.

How to buy 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)

