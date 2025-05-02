What is 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)

Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 3Kingdoms Multiverse What is the price of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) today? The live price of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) is 0.0000614 USD . What is the market cap of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)? The current market cap of 3Kingdoms Multiverse is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of 3KM by its real-time market price of 0.0000614 USD . What is the circulating supply of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)? The current circulating supply of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) is 0.135 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)? The 24-hour trading volume of 3Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) is $ 154.00 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

