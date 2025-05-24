5mc Price (5MC)
The live price of 5mc (5MC) today is 0.00290341 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 5MC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 5mc Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 157.95K USD
- 5mc price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the 5MC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 5MC price information.
During today, the price change of 5mc to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 5mc to USD was $ -0.0000560372.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 5mc to USD was $ +0.0044786728.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 5mc to USD was $ +0.0008124937469949734.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000560372
|-1.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0044786728
|+154.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0008124937469949734
|+38.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of 5mc: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.06%
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
utility
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 5MC to VND
₫74.44633581
|1 5MC to AUD
A$0.0044712514
|1 5MC to GBP
￡0.0021194893
|1 5MC to EUR
€0.0025550008
|1 5MC to USD
$0.00290341
|1 5MC to MYR
RM0.0122814243
|1 5MC to TRY
₺0.1132910582
|1 5MC to JPY
¥0.4141133683
|1 5MC to RUB
₽0.2307920609
|1 5MC to INR
₹0.2472834297
|1 5MC to IDR
Rp47.5968776304
|1 5MC to KRW
₩3.9609770925
|1 5MC to PHP
₱0.1605876071
|1 5MC to EGP
￡E.0.144880159
|1 5MC to BRL
R$0.0164913688
|1 5MC to CAD
C$0.0039776717
|1 5MC to BDT
৳0.3537514744
|1 5MC to NGN
₦4.6158992862
|1 5MC to UAH
₴0.1205495832
|1 5MC to VES
Bs0.27292054
|1 5MC to PKR
Rs0.8185293472
|1 5MC to KZT
₸1.485094215
|1 5MC to THB
฿0.0943027568
|1 5MC to TWD
NT$0.0873055387
|1 5MC to AED
د.إ0.0106555147
|1 5MC to CHF
Fr0.0023807962
|1 5MC to HKD
HK$0.0227337003
|1 5MC to MAD
.د.م0.0266823379
|1 5MC to MXN
$0.0559487107