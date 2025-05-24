69BIRD Price (BRD)
The live price of 69BIRD (BRD) today is 1.4 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 69BIRD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.71K USD
- 69BIRD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRD price information.
During today, the price change of 69BIRD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 69BIRD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 69BIRD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 69BIRD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 69BIRD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The name “69bird” draws its inspiration from the symmetry and balance symbolized by the numbers 6 and 9. These digits reflect our philosophy of harmony and continuous flow in the financial ecosystems we build. In our logo, the figures merge into a seamless representation of a bird, symbolizing freedom and the ability to rise above traditional financial boundaries. Our unique bird concept evolved from the visual similarity between the numbers 6 and 9 and the sleek, agile form of a bird in flight. This represents our aim to provide swift, seamless transactions and innovative financial solutions that empower users to navigate the crypto space with grace and agility. Our features are planning on Seamless Transactions for holder who Experience the smooth and rapid transfer of funds, mirroring the swift flight of a bird across the sky. Elevated Security for our advanced security measures ensure your assets are as safe as a nest on a high, unreachable branch. User Empowerment for empower your financial journey with tools that give you the freedom to soar like an eagle in the financial landscape. And Innovative Growth for user join our flock to explore new heights in blockchain technology, continuously evolving and adapting. James Turner is our leads, Maria Lopez is our financial strategy, Anil Kumar is our security team, Emma Chen is our community manager.
|1 BRD to VND
₫35,897.4
|1 BRD to AUD
A$2.156
|1 BRD to GBP
￡1.022
|1 BRD to EUR
€1.232
|1 BRD to USD
$1.4
|1 BRD to MYR
RM5.922
|1 BRD to TRY
₺54.628
|1 BRD to JPY
¥199.682
|1 BRD to RUB
₽111.286
|1 BRD to INR
₹119.238
|1 BRD to IDR
Rp22,950.816
|1 BRD to KRW
₩1,909.95
|1 BRD to PHP
₱77.434
|1 BRD to EGP
￡E.69.86
|1 BRD to BRL
R$7.952
|1 BRD to CAD
C$1.918
|1 BRD to BDT
৳170.576
|1 BRD to NGN
₦2,225.748
|1 BRD to UAH
₴58.128
|1 BRD to VES
Bs131.6
|1 BRD to PKR
Rs394.688
|1 BRD to KZT
₸716.1
|1 BRD to THB
฿45.472
|1 BRD to TWD
NT$42.098
|1 BRD to AED
د.إ5.138
|1 BRD to CHF
Fr1.148
|1 BRD to HKD
HK$10.962
|1 BRD to MAD
.د.م12.866
|1 BRD to MXN
$26.978