$0.00317
-2.46%(1D)

The current price of Active Token (ACTIVE) today is 0.00317 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. ACTIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Active Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 599.40 USD
- Active Token price change within the day is -2.46%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

ACTIVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Active Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000799-2.46%
30 Days$ +0.00069+27.82%
60 Days$ -0.00093-22.69%
90 Days$ -0.00285-47.35%
Active Token Price Change Today

Today, ACTIVE recorded a change of $ -0.0000799 (-2.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Active Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00069 (+27.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Active Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ACTIVE saw a change of $ -0.00093 (-22.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Active Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00285 (-47.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ACTIVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Active Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0029
$ 0.00449
$ 0.225
-1.86%

-2.46%

+27.82%

ACTIVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
$ 599.40
--
What is Active Token (ACTIVE)

Dive into Active Token & YayPal - the ultimate AI-powered gaming ecosystem. Boost your gaming on both mobile and TV, with seamless play modes that enhance your experience. Trusted by 750k+ gamers for its unparalleled utility, Active Token rewards your activity and brings unique benefits through our ecosystem NFT deeds. Join the future of gaming and see why so many players are already hooked!

Active Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Active Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ACTIVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Active Token price prediction page.

Active Token Price History

Tracing ACTIVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ACTIVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Active Token price history page.

How to buy Active Token (ACTIVE)

ACTIVE to Local Currencies

1 ACTIVE to VND
83.41855
1 ACTIVE to AUD
A$0.0049135
1 ACTIVE to GBP
0.0023775
1 ACTIVE to EUR
0.0027896
1 ACTIVE to USD
$0.00317
1 ACTIVE to MYR
RM0.0135359
1 ACTIVE to TRY
0.1222669
1 ACTIVE to JPY
¥0.459333
1 ACTIVE to RUB
0.2621273
1 ACTIVE to INR
0.2682771
1 ACTIVE to IDR
Rp51.9672048
1 ACTIVE to KRW
4.4397752
1 ACTIVE to PHP
0.1764422
1 ACTIVE to EGP
￡E.0.1609092
1 ACTIVE to BRL
R$0.0179105
1 ACTIVE to CAD
C$0.0043746
1 ACTIVE to BDT
0.386423
1 ACTIVE to NGN
5.0801152
1 ACTIVE to UAH
0.131872
1 ACTIVE to VES
Bs0.27262
1 ACTIVE to PKR
Rs0.8936864
1 ACTIVE to KZT
1.6314722
1 ACTIVE to THB
฿0.104927
1 ACTIVE to TWD
NT$0.0973507
1 ACTIVE to AED
د.إ0.0116339
1 ACTIVE to CHF
Fr0.0025994
1 ACTIVE to HKD
HK$0.0245675
1 ACTIVE to MAD
.د.م0.0293542
1 ACTIVE to MXN
$0.0620686

Active Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Active Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Active Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Active Token

Disclaimer

