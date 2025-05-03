What is Argocoin (AGC)

Devolved AI is building a decentralized AI ecosystem focused on transparency, integrity, and community governance. Our platform leverages Argochain, a Layer 1 blockchain, to support our hybrid federated learning system, enabling community-approved datasets to be distributed and trained globally. Argocoin (AGC), our native cryptocurrency, empowers holders with voting rights in our DAO, allowing them to influence AI development decisions.

What is the price of Argocoin (AGC) today? The live price of Argocoin (AGC) is 0.0266 USD . What is the market cap of Argocoin (AGC)? The current market cap of Argocoin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AGC by its real-time market price of 0.0266 USD . What is the circulating supply of Argocoin (AGC)? The current circulating supply of Argocoin (AGC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Argocoin (AGC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Argocoin (AGC) is 0.5429 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Argocoin (AGC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Argocoin (AGC) is $ 5.12K USD .

