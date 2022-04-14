AGII (AGII) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AGII (AGII), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AGII (AGII) Information AGII It's a AI Tool Generator for web3. The $AGII token powers the AGII platform. All payments for AGII products and services are made using the AGII token. AGII supports secure crypto payment processing methods as well as traditional payment channels such as credit cards, debit cards. This ensures safe and reliable transactions for users and businesses alike and a broader access. Official Website: https://agii.app Whitepaper: https://litepaper.agii.app Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x328fD053C4BB968875aFD9aD0aF36Fcf4A0BddA9 Buy AGII Now!

AGII (AGII) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 5.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.80K
All-Time High: $ 0.05993
All-Time Low: $ 0.000012568500949566
Current Price: $ 0.00001196

AGII (AGII) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AGII (AGII) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGII tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGII tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGII's tokenomics, explore AGII token's live price!

AGII (AGII) Price History
Analysing the price history of AGII helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

