The AiDoge platform provides an AI-driven meme generation experience for users, adapting to the ever-changing crypto world. It employs advanced AI technology to create relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts. Key aspects include the AI-powered meme generator, text-based prompts, and $AI tokens for purchasing credits.

AiDoge (AI2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AiDoge (AI2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 340.00K $ 340.00K $ 340.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0001174 $ 0.0001174 $ 0.0001174 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000164951022737 $ 0.000000164951022737 $ 0.000000164951022737 Current Price: $ 0.00000034 $ 0.00000034 $ 0.00000034 Learn more about AiDoge (AI2) price

AiDoge (AI2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AiDoge (AI2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AI2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AI2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AI2's tokenomics, explore AI2 token's live price!

