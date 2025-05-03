AI Analysis Token Logo

AI Analysis Token (AIAT) Live Price Chart

$0.5292
$0.5292
-1.19%(1D)

AIAT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of AI Analysis Token (AIAT) today is 0.5292 USD with a current market cap of $ 77.47M USD. AIAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI Analysis Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.18K USD
- AI Analysis Token price change within the day is -1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 146.39M USD

AIAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AI Analysis Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006373-1.19%
30 Days$ -0.0088-1.64%
60 Days$ -0.0136-2.51%
90 Days$ -0.0186-3.40%
AI Analysis Token Price Change Today

Today, AIAT recorded a change of $ -0.006373 (-1.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI Analysis Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0088 (-1.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI Analysis Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIAT saw a change of $ -0.0136 (-2.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI Analysis Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0186 (-3.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AI Analysis Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5292
$ 0.5292

$ 0.5369
$ 0.5369

$ 0.9496
$ 0.9496

-0.27%

-1.19%

-1.07%

AIAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 77.47M
$ 77.47M

$ 20.18K
$ 20.18K

146.39M
146.39M

What is AI Analysis Token (AIAT)

AI Analysis is a holistic suite of services designed to enhance traders' capabilities in both the CRYPTO and FOREX markets. The AIAT system uses advanced technical analysis techniques to analyse charts in the FOREX and Cryptocurrency markets, with the aim of providing market entry and exit signals for traders. AIAT token serves as the key to unlocking the power of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered pattern recognition system.

AI Analysis Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI Analysis Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI Analysis Token price prediction page.

AI Analysis Token Price History

Tracing AIAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI Analysis Token price history page.

How to buy AI Analysis Token (AIAT)

AIAT to Local Currencies

1 AIAT to VND
13,925.898
1 AIAT to AUD
A$0.82026
1 AIAT to GBP
0.3969
1 AIAT to EUR
0.465696
1 AIAT to USD
$0.5292
1 AIAT to MYR
RM2.259684
1 AIAT to TRY
20.411244
1 AIAT to JPY
¥76.68108
1 AIAT to RUB
43.759548
1 AIAT to INR
44.786196
1 AIAT to IDR
Rp8,675.408448
1 AIAT to KRW
741.176352
1 AIAT to PHP
29.455272
1 AIAT to EGP
￡E.26.862192
1 AIAT to BRL
R$2.98998
1 AIAT to CAD
C$0.730296
1 AIAT to BDT
64.50948
1 AIAT to NGN
848.074752
1 AIAT to UAH
22.01472
1 AIAT to VES
Bs45.5112
1 AIAT to PKR
Rs149.192064
1 AIAT to KZT
272.358072
1 AIAT to THB
฿17.51652
1 AIAT to TWD
NT$16.251732
1 AIAT to AED
د.إ1.942164
1 AIAT to CHF
Fr0.433944
1 AIAT to HKD
HK$4.1013
1 AIAT to MAD
.د.م4.900392
1 AIAT to MXN
$10.361736

AI Analysis Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI Analysis Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI Analysis Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Analysis Token

