What is AiRight (AIRI)

AiRight is an all-in-one platform powered by AI, helping creators make stunning AI-generated artwork and NFTs while protecting their ideas with on-chain copyright. The main focus is on keeping AI creations safe and respected through copyrights.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AiRight What is the price of AiRight (AIRI) today? The live price of AiRight (AIRI) is 0.000376 USD . What is the market cap of AiRight (AIRI)? The current market cap of AiRight is $ 96.35K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIRI by its real-time market price of 0.000376 USD . What is the circulating supply of AiRight (AIRI)? The current circulating supply of AiRight (AIRI) is 256.26M USD . What was the highest price of AiRight (AIRI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of AiRight (AIRI) is 0.016499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AiRight (AIRI)? The 24-hour trading volume of AiRight (AIRI) is $ 25.92K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

