ALEX Lab to Liberian Dollar Conversion Table
ALEX to LRD Conversion Table
LRD to ALEX Conversion Table
- 1 ALEX0.189156 LRD
- 5 ALEX0.945779 LRD
- 10 ALEX1.89 LRD
- 50 ALEX9.46 LRD
- 100 ALEX18.92 LRD
- 1,000 ALEX189.16 LRD
- 5,000 ALEX945.78 LRD
- 10,000 ALEX1,891.56 LRD
- 1 LRD5.286 ALEX
- 5 LRD26.43 ALEX
- 10 LRD52.86 ALEX
- 50 LRD264.3 ALEX
- 100 LRD528.6 ALEX
- 1,000 LRD5,286 ALEX
- 5,000 LRD26,433 ALEX
- 10,000 LRD52,866 ALEX
ALEX Lab (ALEX) is currently trading at L$ 0.189156 LRD , reflecting a 4.04% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L$11.27M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of L$116.95M LRD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ALEX Lab Price page.
111.38B LRD
Circulation Supply
11.27M
24-Hour Trading Volume
116.95M LRD
Market Cap
4.04%
Price Change (1D)
L$ 0.00105
24H High
L$ 0.00092
24H Low
The ALEX to LRD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ALEX Lab's fluctuations against LRD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ALEX Lab price.
ALEX to LRD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEX = 0.189156 LRD | 1 LRD = 5.286 ALEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEX to LRD is 0.189156 LRD.
Buying 5 ALEX will cost 0.945779 LRD and 10 ALEX is valued at 1.89 LRD.
1 LRD can be traded for 5.286 ALEX.
50 LRD can be converted to 264.3 ALEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEX to LRD has changed by +29.62% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 4.04%, reaching a high of 0.192829 LRD and a low of 0.168955 LRD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEX was 0.108351 LRD, which represents a +72.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEX has changed by 0.033056 LRD, resulting in a +20.68% change in its value.
ALEX to LRD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ALEX Lab (ALEX) has fluctuated between 0.168955 LRD and 0.192829 LRD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.137735 LRD to a high of 0.203847 LRD. You can view detailed ALEX to LRD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|Low
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|Average
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|Volatility
|+12.62%
|+44.44%
|+81.97%
|+74.71%
|Change
|+0.97%
|+28.40%
|+70.49%
|+19.54%
ALEX Lab Price Forecast in LRD for 2027 and 2030
ALEX Lab’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEX to LRD forecasts for the coming years:
ALEX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ALEX Lab could reach approximately L$0.198614, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ALEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEX may rise to around L$0.22992 LRD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ALEX Lab Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEX Lab Overview
Liberian Dollar Overview
ALEX to LRD Market Statistics
606,489,877.3
STACKS
Current ALEX to LRD Exchange Rate
The live ALEX Lab (ALEX) price today is L$ 0.1928287084704728685, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALEX to LRD conversion rate is L$ 0.1928287084704728685 per ALEX.
Discover More ALEX Lab on MEXC
The Liberian Dollar (LRD) is the official currency of Liberia, a West African nation. As a fiat currency, it is a legal tender backed by the full faith and credit of the Liberian government, but it is not based on or convertible into a physical commodity like gold or silver. The Central Bank of Liberia is responsible for issuing and regulating the Liberian Dollar.
The Liberian Dollar plays a significant role in the country's economy, serving as one of the two legal tender currencies alongside the United States Dollar. This dual-currency system is a testament to the nation's historical ties with the United States. The Liberian Dollar is used in everyday transactions, especially in local markets and for small-scale transactions. However, larger and international transactions are typically conducted in United States Dollars.
The exchange rate between the Liberian Dollar and other currencies is subject to fluctuations based on various economic factors. These include Liberia's trade balance, inflation, interest rates, and overall economic stability. It's worth noting that the Liberian Dollar has experienced periods of high inflation and instability, which have affected its purchasing power and exchange rate.
In the context of the global financial system, the Liberian Dollar is a minor currency. It's not widely traded on the international foreign exchange markets, and its value largely depends on domestic economic conditions. The Liberian economy relies heavily on exports, particularly of commodities such as iron ore, rubber, and timber, which can influence the currency's stability.
In conclusion, the Liberian Dollar is an integral part of Liberia's economic life, facilitating daily transactions and serving as a symbol of national identity. Its value and stability are closely tied to the nation's economic health and its interactions with the global economy. As a fiat currency, it is backed by the government's promise rather than a physical commodity, making it susceptible to inflation and other economic challenges.
ALEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ALEX/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ALEX Lab is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALEX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ALEX Lab futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ALEX Lab with LRD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit LRD
Fund your account with LRD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ALEX Lab
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ALEX Lab, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited LRD.
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ALEX and LRD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ALEX Lab (ALEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
ALEX Lab Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00103
- 7-Day Change: +29.62%
- 30-Day Trend: +72.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to LRD, the USD price of ALEX remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEX Price] [ALEX to USD]
Liberian Dollar (LRD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (LRD/USD): 0.005447480745525219
- 7-Day Change: +0.39%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.39%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger LRD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEX.
- A weaker LRD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEX securely with LRD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEX to LRD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ALEX Lab (ALEX) and Liberian Dollar (LRD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEX to LRD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LRD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. LRD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LRD's strength. When LRD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ALEX Lab, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEX may rise, impacting its conversion to LRD.
Convert ALEX to LRD Instantly
Use our real-time ALEX to LRD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEX to LRD exchange rate calculated in India?
The ALEX to LRD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of ALEX (often in LRD), converted to LRD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEX to LRD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The ALEX to LRD rate changes frequently because both ALEX and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEX to LRD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the ALEX to LRD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the ALEX to LRD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert ALEX to LRD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my ALEX to LRD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of ALEX against LRD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEX to LRD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LRD, influencing the conversion rate even if ALEX remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEX to LRD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the ALEX to LRD rate.
Can I compare the ALEX to LRD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the ALEX to LRD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEX to LRD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the ALEX price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the ALEX to LRD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target ALEX to LRD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences ALEX and LRD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for ALEX and LRD.
What's the difference between converting ALEX to LRD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between ALEX and LRD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is ALEX to LRD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track ALEX prices in LRD or stablecoins. ALEX to LRD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the ALEX to LRD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. LRD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEX to LRD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
ALEX Lab News and Market Updates
Explore More About ALEX Lab
ALEX Lab Price
Learn more about ALEX Lab (ALEX) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
ALEX Lab Price Prediction
Explore ALEX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ALEX Lab may be headed.
How to Buy ALEX Lab
Want to buy ALEX Lab? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALEX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALEX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALEX USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALEX with leverage. Explore ALEX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
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