ALEX Lab to Saint Helena Pound Conversion Table
ALEX to SHP Conversion Table
SHP to ALEX Conversion Table
- 1 ALEX0.00077678 SHP
- 5 ALEX0.00388392 SHP
- 10 ALEX0.00776784 SHP
- 50 ALEX0.038839 SHP
- 100 ALEX0.077678 SHP
- 1,000 ALEX0.776784 SHP
- 5,000 ALEX3.88 SHP
- 10,000 ALEX7.77 SHP
- 1 SHP1,287 ALEX
- 5 SHP6,436 ALEX
- 10 SHP12,873 ALEX
- 50 SHP64,367 ALEX
- 100 SHP128,735 ALEX
- 1,000 SHP1,287,359 ALEX
- 5,000 SHP6,436,799 ALEX
- 10,000 SHP12,873,599 ALEX
ALEX Lab (ALEX) is currently trading at £ 0.00077678 SHP , reflecting a 5.05% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £45.97K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £475.64K SHP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ALEX Lab Price page.
452.99M SHP
Circulation Supply
45.97K
24-Hour Trading Volume
475.64K SHP
Market Cap
5.05%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.00105
24H High
£ 0.00092
24H Low
The ALEX to SHP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ALEX Lab's fluctuations against SHP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ALEX Lab price.
ALEX to SHP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEX = 0.00077678 SHP | 1 SHP = 1,287 ALEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEX to SHP is 0.00077678 SHP.
Buying 5 ALEX will cost 0.00388392 SHP and 10 ALEX is valued at 0.00776784 SHP.
1 SHP can be traded for 1,287 ALEX.
50 SHP can be converted to 64,367 ALEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEX to SHP has changed by +29.62% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 5.05%, reaching a high of 0.00078425 SHP and a low of 0.00068715 SHP.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEX was 0.00044814 SHP, which represents a +72.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEX has changed by 0.00013444 SHP, resulting in a +20.68% change in its value.
ALEX to SHP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ALEX Lab (ALEX) has fluctuated between 0.00068715 SHP and 0.00078425 SHP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00056018 SHP to a high of 0.00082907 SHP. You can view detailed ALEX to SHP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Low
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Average
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Volatility
|+12.62%
|+44.44%
|+81.97%
|+74.71%
|Change
|+1.94%
|+29.63%
|+72.13%
|+20.69%
ALEX Lab Price Forecast in SHP for 2027 and 2030
ALEX Lab’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEX to SHP forecasts for the coming years:
ALEX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ALEX Lab could reach approximately £0.00081562, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ALEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEX may rise to around £0.00094419 SHP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ALEX Lab Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEX Lab Overview
Saint Helena Pound Overview
ALEX to SHP Market Statistics
606,489,877.3
STACKS
Current ALEX to SHP Exchange Rate
The live ALEX Lab (ALEX) price today is £ 0.000784252593563360985, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALEX to SHP conversion rate is £ 0.000784252593563360985 per ALEX.
Discover More ALEX Lab on MEXC
The Saint Helena Pound (SHP) is the official currency of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha - British territories located in the South Atlantic Ocean. This currency plays a crucial role in the economic activities of these islands, serving as the medium of exchange for goods and services.
The Saint Helena Pound is issued by the Saint Helena Government and the Bank of Saint Helena, which is responsible for the distribution and regulation of the currency. The operation of this currency is quite unique as it is tied to the British Pound Sterling (GBP) at par, meaning the value of one Saint Helena Pound is exactly equivalent to one British Pound. This pegged exchange rate provides stability and predictability for the economy of the region and is a key factor in its financial transactions.
In everyday economic life, the Saint Helena Pound is used for all kinds of transactions, ranging from buying groceries to paying for services. It is available in a variety of denominations, both in terms of notes and coins, making it accessible and convenient for all types of transactions. The notes depict various images significant to the region's history and culture, while the coins are similar to the British decimal coinage, offering a familiar system for residents and visitors alike.
While the Saint Helena Pound is the official currency, the British Pound Sterling is also widely accepted in these territories, given the historical and economic ties with Britain. This allows for ease of trade and commerce with the UK and other countries that use or accept the British Pound.
It's important to note that while the Saint Helena Pound is tied to the British Pound, it is not readily exchangeable outside of the islands. This means that visitors to the islands must typically exchange their home currency for the Saint Helena Pound upon arrival or use the British Pound.
In conclusion, the Saint Helena Pound is an integral part of the economic framework of Saint Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha. Its pegged value to the British Pound provides stability and the currency's unique features reflect the rich history and culture of these South Atlantic territories.
ALEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ALEX/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ALEX Lab is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALEX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ALEX Lab futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ALEX Lab with SHP in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit SHP
Fund your account with SHP using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ALEX Lab
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ALEX Lab, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited SHP.
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ALEX and SHP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ALEX Lab (ALEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
ALEX Lab Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00104
- 7-Day Change: +29.62%
- 30-Day Trend: +72.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SHP, the USD price of ALEX remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEX Price] [ALEX to USD]
Saint Helena Pound (SHP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SHP/USD): 1.3394035100408386
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SHP means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEX.
- A weaker SHP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEX securely with SHP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEX to SHP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ALEX Lab (ALEX) and Saint Helena Pound (SHP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEX to SHP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SHP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SHP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SHP's strength. When SHP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ALEX Lab, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEX may rise, impacting its conversion to SHP.
Convert ALEX to SHP Instantly
Use our real-time ALEX to SHP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEX to SHP exchange rate calculated in India?
The ALEX to SHP exchange rate in India is based on the current value of ALEX (often in SHP), converted to SHP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEX to SHP exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The ALEX to SHP rate changes frequently because both ALEX and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEX to SHP in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the ALEX to SHP rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the ALEX to SHP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert ALEX to SHP, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my ALEX to SHP conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of ALEX against SHP over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEX to SHP rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SHP, influencing the conversion rate even if ALEX remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEX to SHP exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the ALEX to SHP rate.
Can I compare the ALEX to SHP rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the ALEX to SHP rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEX to SHP rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the ALEX price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the ALEX to SHP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target ALEX to SHP price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences ALEX and SHP in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for ALEX and SHP.
What's the difference between converting ALEX to SHP and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between ALEX and SHP. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is ALEX to SHP a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track ALEX prices in SHP or stablecoins. ALEX to SHP is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the ALEX to SHP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. SHP may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEX to SHP rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
ALEX Lab News and Market Updates
Explore More About ALEX Lab
ALEX Lab Price
Learn more about ALEX Lab (ALEX) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
ALEX Lab Price Prediction
Explore ALEX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ALEX Lab may be headed.
How to Buy ALEX Lab
Want to buy ALEX Lab? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALEX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALEX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALEX USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALEX with leverage. Explore ALEX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
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