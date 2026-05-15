AltLayer to Macedonian Denar Conversion Table
ALTLAYER to MKD Conversion Table
MKD to ALTLAYER Conversion Table
- 1 ALTLAYER0.360812 MKD
- 5 ALTLAYER1.8 MKD
- 10 ALTLAYER3.61 MKD
- 50 ALTLAYER18.04 MKD
- 100 ALTLAYER36.08 MKD
- 1,000 ALTLAYER360.81 MKD
- 5,000 ALTLAYER1,804.06 MKD
- 10,000 ALTLAYER3,608.12 MKD
- 1 MKD2.771 ALTLAYER
- 5 MKD13.85 ALTLAYER
- 10 MKD27.71 ALTLAYER
- 50 MKD138.5 ALTLAYER
- 100 MKD277.1 ALTLAYER
- 1,000 MKD2,771 ALTLAYER
- 5,000 MKD13,857 ALTLAYER
- 10,000 MKD27,715 ALTLAYER
AltLayer (ALTLAYER) is currently trading at ден 0.360812 MKD , reflecting a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ден3.06M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ден2.23B MKD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated AltLayer Price page.
323.69B MKD
Circulation Supply
3.06M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.23B MKD
Market Cap
0.52%
Price Change (1D)
ден 0.007103
24H High
ден 0.006569
24H Low
The ALTLAYER to MKD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track AltLayer's fluctuations against MKD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current AltLayer price.
ALTLAYER to MKD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALTLAYER = 0.360812 MKD | 1 MKD = 2.771 ALTLAYER
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALTLAYER to MKD is 0.360812 MKD.
Buying 5 ALTLAYER will cost 1.8 MKD and 10 ALTLAYER is valued at 3.61 MKD.
1 MKD can be traded for 2.771 ALTLAYER.
50 MKD can be converted to 138.5 ALTLAYER, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALTLAYER to MKD has changed by -16.05% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.52%, reaching a high of 0.373049 MKD and a low of 0.345004 MKD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALTLAYER was 0.394845 MKD, which represents a -8.62% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALTLAYER has changed by -0.083874 MKD, resulting in a -18.85% change in its value.
ALTLAYER to MKD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, AltLayer (ALTLAYER) has fluctuated between 0.345004 MKD and 0.373049 MKD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.345004 MKD to a high of 0.443006 MKD. You can view detailed ALTLAYER to MKD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Low
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Average
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Volatility
|+7.73%
|+22.78%
|+25.62%
|+39.56%
|Change
|-0.46%
|-16.10%
|-8.67%
|-18.73%
AltLayer Price Forecast in MKD for 2027 and 2030
AltLayer’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALTLAYER to MKD forecasts for the coming years:
ALTLAYER Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, AltLayer could reach approximately ден0.378853, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ALTLAYER Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALTLAYER may rise to around ден0.438569 MKD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our AltLayer Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AltLayer Overview
Macedonian Denar Overview
ALTLAYER to MKD Market Statistics
10,000,000,000
BSC
Current ALTLAYER to MKD Exchange Rate
The live AltLayer (ALTLAYER) price today is ден 0.361179733126225638118, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALTLAYER to MKD conversion rate is ден 0.361179733126225638118 per ALTLAYER.
Discover More AltLayer on MEXC
The Macedonian Denar (MKD), first introduced in 1992, is more than just the official currency of North Macedonia. It stands as a testament to the country's evolution from being a Yugoslav republic to an independent nation with hopes for economic growth and stability. The Denar, commonly abbreviated as MKD and symbolized by the sign ден, is a symbol of North Macedonia's journey towards self-governance and economic sovereignty.
In everyday life, the Denar is used for wages, prices of goods and services, and other financial transactions. It is the primary medium of exchange supporting various economic activities, including trade, investment, and everyday financial transactions of individuals and businesses. The diverse sectors of North Macedonia's economy, which include agriculture, textiles, and a burgeoning tourism industry, rely heavily on the Denar. Moreover, the Denar also plays a significant role in international trade, particularly for North Macedonia's exports such as iron, steel, and agricultural products. Hence, maintaining a steady Denar is crucial for competitive export prices and attracting foreign direct investment.
The National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia is the issuing authority of the Denar. This central bank has the responsibility of maintaining the currency's stability through prudent fiscal and monetary policies. These strategies aim to control inflation and foster a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment. The stability of the Denar is also influenced by remittances from the Macedonian diaspora, particularly from Europe and North America. These inflows, when converted into Denars, significantly contribute to the national economy and support the currency's stability.
The design of the Macedonian Denar is a rich tapestry of the country's history, culture, and natural beauty. Banknotes and coins feature images of historical figures, ancient artifacts, and architectural landmarks, reflecting Macedonia's cultural heritage and identity. These designs not only facilitate economic transactions but also serve as a source of national pride and identity.
The introduction of the Denar marked a new era of self-determination for North Macedonia, following the breakup of Yugoslavia. This move was instrumental in establishing a separate and independent monetary policy, symbolizing a new chapter in the country's history. As such, the Denar is much more than a medium of exchange; it is a symbol of national independence and economic aspiration.
In the realm of digital currencies, the Macedonian Denar has found a place in the crypto-to-fiat exchange market. MEXC, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, shows that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to MKD, with TRON's currency code being TRX. This development underscores the increasing integration of traditional financial systems with digital currencies, reflecting the evolving nature of global finance.
In conclusion, the Macedonian Denar plays a pivotal role in the economic landscape of North Macedonia. It is not only a medium of exchange but also a symbol of national pride, economic independence, and a marker of the country's journey towards stability and growth. The Denar's stability and role in the economy, managed by the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, are crucial in fostering a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment.
ALTLAYER Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ALTLAYER/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALTLAYER Spot trading pairs, covering markets where AltLayer is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALTLAYER at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALTLAYER Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of AltLayer futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy AltLayer with MKD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MKD
Fund your account with MKD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy AltLayer
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for AltLayer, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MKD.
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ALTLAYER and MKD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
AltLayer (ALTLAYER) vs USD: Market Comparison
AltLayer Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00687
- 7-Day Change: -16.05%
- 30-Day Trend: -8.62%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALTLAYER, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MKD, the USD price of ALTLAYER remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALTLAYER Price] [ALTLAYER to USD]
Macedonian Denar (MKD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MKD/USD): 0.019050287902238495
- 7-Day Change: -0.27%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.27%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MKD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALTLAYER.
- A weaker MKD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALTLAYER securely with MKD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALTLAYER to MKD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between AltLayer (ALTLAYER) and Macedonian Denar (MKD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALTLAYER, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALTLAYER to MKD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MKD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MKD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MKD's strength. When MKD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALTLAYER, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like AltLayer, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALTLAYER may rise, impacting its conversion to MKD.
Convert ALTLAYER to MKD Instantly
Use our real-time ALTLAYER to MKD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALTLAYER to MKD exchange rate calculated in India?
The ALTLAYER to MKD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of ALTLAYER (often in MKD), converted to MKD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALTLAYER to MKD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The ALTLAYER to MKD rate changes frequently because both ALTLAYER and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALTLAYER to MKD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the ALTLAYER to MKD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the ALTLAYER to MKD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert ALTLAYER to MKD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my ALTLAYER to MKD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of ALTLAYER against MKD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the ALTLAYER to MKD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MKD, influencing the conversion rate even if ALTLAYER remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALTLAYER to MKD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the ALTLAYER to MKD rate.
Can I compare the ALTLAYER to MKD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the ALTLAYER to MKD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALTLAYER to MKD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the ALTLAYER price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the ALTLAYER to MKD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target ALTLAYER to MKD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences ALTLAYER and MKD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for ALTLAYER and MKD.
What's the difference between converting ALTLAYER to MKD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between ALTLAYER and MKD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is ALTLAYER to MKD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track ALTLAYER prices in MKD or stablecoins. ALTLAYER to MKD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the ALTLAYER to MKD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. MKD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALTLAYER to MKD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
AltLayer News and Market Updates
Explore More About AltLayer
AltLayer Price
Learn more about AltLayer (ALTLAYER) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
AltLayer Price Prediction
Explore ALTLAYER forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where AltLayer may be headed.
How to Buy AltLayer
Want to buy AltLayer? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALTLAYER/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALTLAYER/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALTLAYER USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALTLAYER with leverage. Explore ALTLAYER USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More AltLayer to Fiat Conversions
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Why Buy AltLayer with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.