ASTAR to Mauritanian Ouguiya Conversion Table
ASTR to MRU Conversion Table
MRU to ASTR Conversion Table
- 1 ASTR0.359625 MRU
- 5 ASTR1.8 MRU
- 10 ASTR3.6 MRU
- 50 ASTR17.98 MRU
- 100 ASTR35.96 MRU
- 1,000 ASTR359.62 MRU
- 5,000 ASTR1,798.12 MRU
- 10,000 ASTR3,596.25 MRU
- 1 MRU2.780 ASTR
- 5 MRU13.90 ASTR
- 10 MRU27.80 ASTR
- 50 MRU139.03 ASTR
- 100 MRU278.06 ASTR
- 1,000 MRU2,780 ASTR
- 5,000 MRU13,903 ASTR
- 10,000 MRU27,806 ASTR
ASTAR (ASTR) is currently trading at UM 0.359625 MRU , reflecting a -0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at UM2.40M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of UM3.12B MRU. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ASTAR Price page.
347.25B MRU
Circulation Supply
2.40M
24-Hour Trading Volume
3.12B MRU
Market Cap
-0.26%
Price Change (1D)
UM 0.009293
24H High
UM 0.008959
24H Low
The ASTR to MRU trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ASTAR's fluctuations against MRU. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ASTAR price.
ASTR to MRU Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ASTR = 0.359625 MRU | 1 MRU = 2.780 ASTR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ASTR to MRU is 0.359625 MRU.
Buying 5 ASTR will cost 1.8 MRU and 10 ASTR is valued at 3.6 MRU.
1 MRU can be traded for 2.780 ASTR.
50 MRU can be converted to 139.03 ASTR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ASTR to MRU has changed by -0.45% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.26%, reaching a high of 0.371374 MRU and a low of 0.358026 MRU.
One month ago, the value of 1 ASTR was 0.2998 MRU, which represents a +19.95% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ASTR has changed by 0.050433 MRU, resulting in a +16.31% change in its value.
ASTR to MRU Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ASTAR (ASTR) has fluctuated between 0.358026 MRU and 0.371374 MRU, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.348635 MRU to a high of 0.390796 MRU. You can view detailed ASTR to MRU price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|UM 0
|UM 0
|UM 0
|UM 0
|Low
|UM 0
|UM 0
|UM 0
|UM 0
|Average
|UM 0
|UM 0
|UM 0
|UM 0
|Volatility
|+3.67%
|+11.82%
|+31.44%
|+37.55%
|Change
|-1.13%
|+0.78%
|+19.97%
|+15.14%
ASTAR Price Forecast in MRU for 2027 and 2030
ASTAR’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ASTR to MRU forecasts for the coming years:
ASTR Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ASTAR could reach approximately UM0.377606, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ASTR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ASTR may rise to around UM0.437126 MRU, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ASTAR Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ASTAR Overview
Mauritanian Ouguiya Overview
ASTR to MRU Market Statistics
8,690,017,152
ASTAR
Current ASTR to MRU Exchange Rate
The live ASTAR (ASTR) price today is UM 0.3595846330115347506, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTR to MRU conversion rate is UM 0.3595846330115347506 per ASTR.
Discover More ASTAR on MEXC
The Mauritanian Ouguiya is the official currency of Mauritania, a country located in North West Africa. It is denoted by the symbol "UM" and is used in everyday economic transactions within the nation. This fiat currency plays a central role in the Mauritanian economy and is managed by the Central Bank of Mauritania, which oversees monetary policy, including the issuance and circulation of the Ouguiya.
The Mauritanian Ouguiya is unique amongst world currencies as it is not based on a decimal system. Instead, it operates on a base five system, where one Ouguiya is subdivided into five khoums. This distinct setup sets it apart from most other global currencies that follow a decimal structure, typically with 100 smaller units making up the main unit of currency.
In terms of physical form, the Mauritanian Ouguiya is available in both coin and banknote formats. Coins are available in denominations of 1/5, 1, 5, 10, and 20 Ouguiya, while banknotes come in denominations of 50, 100, 200, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 Ouguiya. The design and imagery featured on the currency often reflect the nation's cultural heritage and historical landmarks.
The Ouguiya plays a pivotal role in the economic activities within Mauritania, facilitating all forms of transactions, from the most basic daily purchases to larger business dealings. Like all currencies, its value can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including economic stability, inflation, and external market forces.
While the Mauritanian Ouguiya is primarily used within Mauritania, it's important to note that it may not be easily convertible or accepted outside the country. Therefore, travelers or those conducting business internationally may need to consider currency exchange rates and availability. As with any currency, the Mauritanian Ouguiya's value and stability are inherently tied to the economic health and governance of the nation.
ASTR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ASTR/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ASTR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ASTAR is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ASTR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ASTRUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore ASTR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ASTAR futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ASTAR with MRU in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MRU
Fund your account with MRU using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ASTAR
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ASTAR, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MRU.
More Cryptocurrencies to Explore
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
ASTEROID
ASTEROIDSOL
+175.60%
HousePartyProtocol
HPP
-0.90%
NEXST
NXT
+16.78%
Red Kitten Crew
RKC
+17.38%
Bedrock
BR
-2.22%
Top Gainers
Today's top crypto pumps
ENI Minds
ENM
+228.71%
LAB
LAB
+39.77%
Unibase
UB
+26.74%
Swarm Network
TRUTH
+26.33%
Injective
INJ
+26.21%
ASTR and MRU in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ASTAR (ASTR) vs USD: Market Comparison
ASTAR Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.008999
- 7-Day Change: -0.45%
- 30-Day Trend: +19.95%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ASTR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MRU, the USD price of ASTR remains the primary market benchmark.
[ASTR Price] [ASTR to USD]
Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRU) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MRU/USD): 0.025033580044271385
- 7-Day Change: -0.54%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.54%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MRU means you will pay less to get the same amount of ASTR.
- A weaker MRU means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ASTR securely with MRU on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ASTR to MRU Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ASTAR (ASTR) and Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRU) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ASTR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ASTR to MRU rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MRU-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MRU Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MRU's strength. When MRU weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ASTR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ASTAR, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ASTR may rise, impacting its conversion to MRU.
Convert ASTR to MRU Instantly
Use our real-time ASTR to MRU converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ASTR to MRU exchange rate calculated in India?
The ASTR to MRU exchange rate in India is based on the current value of ASTR (often in MRU), converted to MRU using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ASTR to MRU exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The ASTR to MRU rate changes frequently because both ASTR and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ASTR to MRU in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the ASTR to MRU rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the ASTR to MRU rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert ASTR to MRU, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my ASTR to MRU conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of ASTR against MRU over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the ASTR to MRU rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MRU, influencing the conversion rate even if ASTR remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ASTR to MRU exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the ASTR to MRU rate.
Can I compare the ASTR to MRU rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the ASTR to MRU rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ASTR to MRU rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the ASTR price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the ASTR to MRU conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target ASTR to MRU price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences ASTR and MRU in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for ASTR and MRU.
What's the difference between converting ASTR to MRU and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between ASTR and MRU. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is ASTR to MRU a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track ASTR prices in MRU or stablecoins. ASTR to MRU is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the ASTR to MRU rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. MRU may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ASTR to MRU rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
ASTAR News and Market Updates
Explore More About ASTAR
ASTAR Price
Learn more about ASTAR (ASTR) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
ASTAR Price Prediction
Explore ASTR forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ASTAR may be headed.
How to Buy ASTAR
Want to buy ASTAR? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ASTR/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ASTR/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More ASTAR to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to MRU Conversions
Other Popular Crypto to Fiat Conversions
Why Buy ASTAR with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy ASTAR.
Join millions of users and buy ASTAR with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.