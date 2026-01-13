The post Cha Eun-woo Serving The Military, And Fans With 2nd Mini Album, “ELSE” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cha Eun-woo’s ELSE Fantagio Korean actor-singer Cha Eun-woo is currently serving his mandatory military service, but still continues to serves his fans with new (pre-planned) music. Today, his highly anticipated 2nd mini-album, ELSE, is released on all streaming platforms, with physical copies available at select retailers. It has been over a year and a half since he last released his first solo music project, ENTITY. With ELSE, which means “other” or “different,” it precisely showcases the other (and different) side of the ASTRO member. While ENTITY is a chill, reflective piece of the singer’s inner soul, ELSE is described as one that “pushes those boundaries, offering a dynamic, unfiltered chapter rooted in instinct, emotion, and artistic freedom.” “I hope listeners can discover their own ‘else’ while hearing mine — whether that’s a new perspective, a forgotten feeling, or simply a moment of comfort,” Cha Eun-woo says, in an exclusive quote. “Even while I’m away serving, knowing that these songs are out in the world with you gives me strength and gratitude.” The songs are more upbeat than on the previous album, with a stronger tempo, pop-funk, and guitar riffs. His title track, “SATURDAY PREACHER,” is more retro and high-energy, featuring nostalgic synths and groovy beats. It’s a fun dance romp overall. The music video for “SATURDAY PREACHER” is insane, showcasing a darker side to the charismatic, good-looking artist. The character is initially introduced as a handsome record store owner who glances at a box with his name and birth year on it. He is then seen practicing facial expressions before handing a package over to a young woman. It cuts to another version of the character, with a scar on his face, who appears a bit sinister. This dark character is shown conducting experiments on people using sound frequencies, then…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.