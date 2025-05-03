Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
autofarmV2 Price(AUTO)
The current price of autofarmV2 (AUTO) today is 8.161 USD with a current market cap of $ 625.67K USD. AUTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key autofarmV2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.63K USD
- autofarmV2 price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 76.67K USD
Get real-time price updates of the AUTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUTO price information.
Track the price changes of autofarmV2 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00326
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.324
|+4.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.098
|-1.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.975
|-10.68%
Today, AUTO recorded a change of $ +0.00326 (+0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.autofarmV2 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.324 (+4.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.autofarmV2 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, AUTO saw a change of $ -0.098 (-1.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.autofarmV2 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.975 (-10.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of autofarmV2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+0.04%
+1.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AUTO is native utility and governance token to the Autofarm protocol which initiated on the 15th of Dec 2020 on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The AUTO token can be used for proposals voting and will receive fees that are earned from the protocol.
autofarmV2 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your autofarmV2 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check AUTO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about autofarmV2 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your autofarmV2 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as autofarmV2, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AUTO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our autofarmV2 price prediction page.
Tracing AUTO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AUTO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our autofarmV2 price history page.
Looking for how to buy autofarmV2? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase autofarmV2 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 AUTO to VND
₫214,756.715
|1 AUTO to AUD
A$12.64955
|1 AUTO to GBP
￡6.12075
|1 AUTO to EUR
€7.18168
|1 AUTO to USD
$8.161
|1 AUTO to MYR
RM34.84747
|1 AUTO to TRY
₺314.76977
|1 AUTO to JPY
¥1,182.5289
|1 AUTO to RUB
₽674.83309
|1 AUTO to INR
₹690.66543
|1 AUTO to IDR
Rp133,786.86384
|1 AUTO to KRW
₩11,429.97016
|1 AUTO to PHP
₱454.24126
|1 AUTO to EGP
￡E.414.17075
|1 AUTO to BRL
R$46.10965
|1 AUTO to CAD
C$11.26218
|1 AUTO to BDT
৳994.8259
|1 AUTO to NGN
₦13,078.49216
|1 AUTO to UAH
₴339.4976
|1 AUTO to VES
Bs718.168
|1 AUTO to PKR
Rs2,300.74912
|1 AUTO to KZT
₸4,200.14026
|1 AUTO to THB
฿270.1291
|1 AUTO to TWD
NT$250.62431
|1 AUTO to AED
د.إ29.95087
|1 AUTO to CHF
Fr6.69202
|1 AUTO to HKD
HK$63.24775
|1 AUTO to MAD
.د.م75.57086
|1 AUTO to MXN
$159.79238
For a more in-depth understanding of autofarmV2, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
