What is AurusX (AX)

AurusX (AX) is the Aurus ecosystem token, which can be staked in the Aurus mobile app to earn rewards in tGOLD, tSILVER, and tPLATINUM tokens. Each token is backed by 1 gram of physically allocated gold, silver and platinum respectively.

AurusX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AurusX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AurusX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AurusX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AurusX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AurusX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AurusX price prediction page.

AurusX Price History

Tracing AX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AurusX price history page.

How to buy AurusX (AX)

Looking for how to buy AurusX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AurusX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AX to Local Currencies

1 AX to VND ₫ 2,018.3605 1 AX to AUD A$ 0.118885 1 AX to GBP ￡ 0.057525 1 AX to EUR € 0.067496 1 AX to USD $ 0.0767 1 AX to MYR RM 0.327509 1 AX to TRY ₺ 2.949882 1 AX to JPY ¥ 11.107694 1 AX to RUB ₽ 6.360731 1 AX to INR ₹ 6.482684 1 AX to IDR Rp 1,257.376848 1 AX to KRW ₩ 107.422952 1 AX to PHP ₱ 4.25685 1 AX to EGP ￡E. 3.890991 1 AX to BRL R$ 0.433355 1 AX to CAD C$ 0.105846 1 AX to BDT ৳ 9.34973 1 AX to NGN ₦ 123.311357 1 AX to UAH ₴ 3.19072 1 AX to VES Bs 6.7496 1 AX to PKR Rs 21.623264 1 AX to KZT ₸ 39.719862 1 AX to THB ฿ 2.53877 1 AX to TWD NT$ 2.355457 1 AX to AED د.إ 0.281489 1 AX to CHF Fr 0.062894 1 AX to HKD HK$ 0.594425 1 AX to MAD .د.م 0.710242 1 AX to MXN $ 1.501786

AurusX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AurusX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AurusX What is the price of AurusX (AX) today? The live price of AurusX (AX) is 0.0767 USD . What is the market cap of AurusX (AX)? The current market cap of AurusX is $ 218.89K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AX by its real-time market price of 0.0767 USD . What is the circulating supply of AurusX (AX)? The current circulating supply of AurusX (AX) is 2.85M USD . What was the highest price of AurusX (AX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of AurusX (AX) is 2.583 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AurusX (AX)? The 24-hour trading volume of AurusX (AX) is $ 637.05 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!