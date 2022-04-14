B1O AI (B1OAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into B1O AI (B1OAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

B1O AI (B1OAI) Information B1O (Bio-Inspired AI One) is a DeSci-driven, AI-powered bio digital wellness and nutrition platform that merges human biology with AI algorithms.Powered by a modular, bio-aligned AI system, it offers personalized meal plans, real-time health tracking, and cognitive optimization tools. Official Website: https://www.b1o.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vTJAKLidwNcfuv7naIDZFkL8x2jKK7AeZ9ZpWwwqIYT1dcukcQFXwwEHh2LGEqkRFQ23tzG4H9njl98/pub Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x985bfed8248ed108c2accd3f9f09add84b005872 Buy B1OAI Now!

B1O AI (B1OAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for B1O AI (B1OAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 8.1 $ 8.1 $ 8.1 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0001491 $ 0.0001491 $ 0.0001491 Learn more about B1O AI (B1OAI) price

B1O AI (B1OAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of B1O AI (B1OAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of B1OAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many B1OAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand B1OAI's tokenomics, explore B1OAI token's live price!

