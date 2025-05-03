Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Baby Niza Price(BABYA)
The current price of Baby Niza (BABYA) today is 0.0004 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. BABYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Niza Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.25K USD
- Baby Niza price change within the day is +12.93%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYA price information.
Track the price changes of Baby Niza for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000045798
|+12.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0496
|-99.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0496
|-99.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0496
|-99.20%
Today, BABYA recorded a change of $ +0.000045798 (+12.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.Baby Niza 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0496 (-99.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.Baby Niza 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, BABYA saw a change of $ -0.0496 (-99.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Baby Niza 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0496 (-99.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Baby Niza: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.87%
+12.93%
-90.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Niza is a meme coin on the BNB Chain, designed to bring fun, excitement, and community-driven growth to the world of cryptocurrencies. Inspired by the playful and viral nature of meme culture, Baby Niza is more than just a token—it’s a movement. We aim to create a strong and engaged community while capitalizing on the popularity of meme coins to provide unique opportunities for holders.
Baby Niza is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Baby Niza investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check BABYA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Baby Niza on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Baby Niza buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Baby Niza, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABYA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Baby Niza price prediction page.
Tracing BABYA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABYA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Baby Niza price history page.
Looking for how to buy Baby Niza? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Baby Niza on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 BABYA to VND
₫10.526
|1 BABYA to AUD
A$0.00062
|1 BABYA to GBP
￡0.0003
|1 BABYA to EUR
€0.000352
|1 BABYA to USD
$0.0004
|1 BABYA to MYR
RM0.001708
|1 BABYA to TRY
₺0.015428
|1 BABYA to JPY
¥0.05796
|1 BABYA to RUB
₽0.033096
|1 BABYA to INR
₹0.033852
|1 BABYA to IDR
Rp6.557376
|1 BABYA to KRW
₩0.560224
|1 BABYA to PHP
₱0.022264
|1 BABYA to EGP
￡E.0.020304
|1 BABYA to BRL
R$0.00226
|1 BABYA to CAD
C$0.000552
|1 BABYA to BDT
৳0.04876
|1 BABYA to NGN
₦0.641024
|1 BABYA to UAH
₴0.01664
|1 BABYA to VES
Bs0.0344
|1 BABYA to PKR
Rs0.112768
|1 BABYA to KZT
₸0.205864
|1 BABYA to THB
฿0.01324
|1 BABYA to TWD
NT$0.012284
|1 BABYA to AED
د.إ0.001468
|1 BABYA to CHF
Fr0.000328
|1 BABYA to HKD
HK$0.0031
|1 BABYA to MAD
.د.م0.003704
|1 BABYA to MXN
$0.007832
For a more in-depth understanding of Baby Niza, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee