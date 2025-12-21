PANews reported on December 2nd, citing Yahoo Finance, that Bank of America (BAC) has advised its wealth management clients to consider allocating a certain percentage of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies. The firm recommends that clients of its Merrill Lynch, Bank of America Private Bank, and Merrill Lynch Edge platform allocate 1%-4% of their funds to digital assets. Its investment strategists will begin monitoring four Bitcoin ETFs (BITB, FBTC, Grayscale Mini Trust, and IBIT) starting in January 2026. Chris Hyzy, Chief Investment Officer of Bank of America Private Bank, stated in a press release: “A moderate allocation of 1%-4% to digital assets may be appropriate for investors with a strong interest in thematic innovation and who can accept high volatility. Our recommendation emphasizes choosing regulated investment vehicles, making thoughtful asset allocations, and clearly understanding the opportunities and risks involved. For investors with a more conservative risk appetite, the lower end of this allocation range may be more suitable; while for investors with a higher overall portfolio risk tolerance, the upper end is more appropriate.”

