What is Bachi on Base (BACHI)

BACHI is a meme coin built on the Base blockchain, inspired by a real Shiba Inu known for walking on her front legs—a rare and playful trait that represents the project’s core message of defying norms. Combining viral meme culture with real-world storytelling, BACHI leverages community engagement, NFTs, and creative content to build a fun, decentralized ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, security, and long-term value beyond hype.

Bachi on Base is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bachi on Base investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BACHI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Bachi on Base on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bachi on Base buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bachi on Base Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bachi on Base, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BACHI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bachi on Base price prediction page.

Bachi on Base Price History

Tracing BACHI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BACHI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bachi on Base price history page.

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bachi on Base (BACHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BACHI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bachi on Base (BACHI)

Looking for how to buy Bachi on Base? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bachi on Base on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BACHI to Local Currencies

1 BACHI to VND ₫ 48.57749 1 BACHI to AUD A$ 0.00282438 1 BACHI to GBP ￡ 0.00136604 1 BACHI to EUR € 0.0015691 1 BACHI to USD $ 0.001846 1 BACHI to MYR RM 0.00782704 1 BACHI to TRY ₺ 0.07509528 1 BACHI to JPY ¥ 0.271362 1 BACHI to ARS ARS$ 2.4482575 1 BACHI to RUB ₽ 0.14732926 1 BACHI to INR ₹ 0.1617096 1 BACHI to IDR Rp 29.77418938 1 BACHI to KRW ₩ 2.56745372 1 BACHI to PHP ₱ 0.10501894 1 BACHI to EGP ￡E. 0.08956792 1 BACHI to BRL R$ 0.01004224 1 BACHI to CAD C$ 0.00252902 1 BACHI to BDT ৳ 0.2241044 1 BACHI to NGN ₦ 2.82694594 1 BACHI to UAH ₴ 0.07629518 1 BACHI to VES Bs 0.236288 1 BACHI to CLP $ 1.786928 1 BACHI to PKR Rs 0.52337792 1 BACHI to KZT ₸ 0.9967477 1 BACHI to THB ฿ 0.05973656 1 BACHI to TWD NT$ 0.05514002 1 BACHI to AED د.إ 0.00677482 1 BACHI to CHF Fr 0.0014768 1 BACHI to HKD HK$ 0.01447264 1 BACHI to MAD .د.م 0.01668784 1 BACHI to MXN $ 0.03431714 1 BACHI to PLN zł 0.0067379 1 BACHI to RON лв 0.0080301 1 BACHI to SEK kr 0.01770314 1 BACHI to BGN лв 0.00308282 1 BACHI to HUF Ft 0.62723388 1 BACHI to CZK Kč 0.03872908 1 BACHI to KWD د.ك 0.00056303 1 BACHI to ILS ₪ 0.00633178

Bachi on Base Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bachi on Base, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bachi on Base What is the price of Bachi on Base (BACHI) today? The live price of Bachi on Base (BACHI) is 0.001846 USD . What is the market cap of Bachi on Base (BACHI)? The current market cap of Bachi on Base is $ 1.08M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BACHI by its real-time market price of 0.001846 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bachi on Base (BACHI)? The current circulating supply of Bachi on Base (BACHI) is 586.50M USD . What was the highest price of Bachi on Base (BACHI)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of Bachi on Base (BACHI) is 0.002997 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bachi on Base (BACHI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bachi on Base (BACHI) is $ 132.74K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is PublicAI ($PUBLIC)? Complete Guide to the AI Data Revolution Token This comprehensive guide explores PublicAI’s revolutionary approach to human-in-the-loop AI development, the $PUBLIC token economy, and how this platform is reshaping the relationship between human expertise and artificial intelligence. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, crypto investor, or simply curious about earning rewards for your knowledge, this article provides everything you need to understand PublicAI’s transformative ecosystem.

The Origin and Evolution of WINkLink What is WIN? Quick Overview WIN token is a utility token launched in 2019 that powers the WINkLink ecosystem, the first comprehensive oracle system on the TRON blockchain. At its core, WINkLink crypto was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and trust in decentralized applications by providing reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers, as well as integrating real-world data, events, and payment systems into blockchain environments. Unlike traditional oracles, WIN coin leverages TRON’s high-throughput infrastructure to create a more efficient and transparent system for developers and decentralized application (dApp) users. The Beginning: How WINkLink Started WINkLink token was