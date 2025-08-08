More About BACHI

BACHI Price Info

BACHI Official Website

BACHI Tokenomics

BACHI Price Forecast

BACHI History

BACHI Buying Guide

BACHI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BACHI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bachi on Base Logo

Bachi on Base Price(BACHI)

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Live Price Chart

$0.001847
$0.001847$0.001847
+42.07%1D
USD

BACHI Live Price Data & Information

Bachi on Base (BACHI) is currently trading at 0.001846 USD with a market cap of 1.08M USD. BACHI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bachi on Base Key Market Performance:

$ 132.74K USD
24-hour trading volume
+42.07%
Bachi on Base 24-hour price change
586.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BACHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BACHI price information.

BACHI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bachi on Base for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00054694+42.07%
30 Days$ +0.000546+42.00%
60 Days$ +0.000546+42.00%
90 Days$ +0.000546+42.00%
Bachi on Base Price Change Today

Today, BACHI recorded a change of $ +0.00054694 (+42.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bachi on Base 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000546 (+42.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bachi on Base 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BACHI saw a change of $ +0.000546 (+42.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bachi on Base 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000546 (+42.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BACHI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bachi on Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0013
$ 0.0013$ 0.0013

$ 0.002997
$ 0.002997$ 0.002997

$ 0.002997
$ 0.002997$ 0.002997

+3.01%

+42.07%

+42.00%

BACHI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.08M
$ 1.08M$ 1.08M

$ 132.74K
$ 132.74K$ 132.74K

586.50M
586.50M 586.50M

What is Bachi on Base (BACHI)

BACHI is a meme coin built on the Base blockchain, inspired by a real Shiba Inu known for walking on her front legs—a rare and playful trait that represents the project’s core message of defying norms. Combining viral meme culture with real-world storytelling, BACHI leverages community engagement, NFTs, and creative content to build a fun, decentralized ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, security, and long-term value beyond hype.

Bachi on Base is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bachi on Base investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BACHI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bachi on Base on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bachi on Base buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bachi on Base Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bachi on Base, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BACHI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bachi on Base price prediction page.

Bachi on Base Price History

Tracing BACHI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BACHI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bachi on Base price history page.

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bachi on Base (BACHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BACHI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bachi on Base (BACHI)

Looking for how to buy Bachi on Base? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bachi on Base on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BACHI to Local Currencies

1 BACHI to VND
48.57749
1 BACHI to AUD
A$0.00282438
1 BACHI to GBP
0.00136604
1 BACHI to EUR
0.0015691
1 BACHI to USD
$0.001846
1 BACHI to MYR
RM0.00782704
1 BACHI to TRY
0.07509528
1 BACHI to JPY
¥0.271362
1 BACHI to ARS
ARS$2.4482575
1 BACHI to RUB
0.14732926
1 BACHI to INR
0.1617096
1 BACHI to IDR
Rp29.77418938
1 BACHI to KRW
2.56745372
1 BACHI to PHP
0.10501894
1 BACHI to EGP
￡E.0.08956792
1 BACHI to BRL
R$0.01004224
1 BACHI to CAD
C$0.00252902
1 BACHI to BDT
0.2241044
1 BACHI to NGN
2.82694594
1 BACHI to UAH
0.07629518
1 BACHI to VES
Bs0.236288
1 BACHI to CLP
$1.786928
1 BACHI to PKR
Rs0.52337792
1 BACHI to KZT
0.9967477
1 BACHI to THB
฿0.05973656
1 BACHI to TWD
NT$0.05514002
1 BACHI to AED
د.إ0.00677482
1 BACHI to CHF
Fr0.0014768
1 BACHI to HKD
HK$0.01447264
1 BACHI to MAD
.د.م0.01668784
1 BACHI to MXN
$0.03431714
1 BACHI to PLN
0.0067379
1 BACHI to RON
лв0.0080301
1 BACHI to SEK
kr0.01770314
1 BACHI to BGN
лв0.00308282
1 BACHI to HUF
Ft0.62723388
1 BACHI to CZK
0.03872908
1 BACHI to KWD
د.ك0.00056303
1 BACHI to ILS
0.00633178

Bachi on Base Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bachi on Base, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Bachi on Base Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bachi on Base

Hot News

What is PublicAI ($PUBLIC)? Complete Guide to the AI Data Revolution Token

This comprehensive guide explores PublicAI’s revolutionary approach to human-in-the-loop AI development, the $PUBLIC token economy, and how this platform is reshaping the relationship between human expertise and artificial intelligence. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, crypto investor, or simply curious about earning rewards for your knowledge, this article provides everything you need to understand PublicAI’s transformative ecosystem.

August 8, 2025

The Origin and Evolution of WINkLink

What is WIN? Quick Overview WIN token is a utility token launched in 2019 that powers the WINkLink ecosystem, the first comprehensive oracle system on the TRON blockchain. At its core, WINkLink crypto was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and trust in decentralized applications by providing reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers, as well as integrating real-world data, events, and payment systems into blockchain environments. Unlike traditional oracles, WIN coin leverages TRON’s high-throughput infrastructure to create a more efficient and transparent system for developers and decentralized application (dApp) users. The Beginning: How WINkLink Started WINkLink token was

August 8, 2025

What is WIN? An Introduction to WINkLink Digital Assets

What Exactly is WINkLink (WIN) and Why Should You Care? WIN token is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the WINkLink decentralized platform, which focuses on providing reliable oracle services for smart contracts. Launched in July 2019, the WINkLink coin was developed to address the critical issue of connecting real-world data with blockchain applications in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming sectors. With its robust oracle technology, the WIN crypto enables users and developers to access trustworthy, verifiable, and unpredictable data feeds, ensuring enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency for decentralized applications. Meet the Team: Who’s Building WINkLink and Their Track Record

August 8, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BACHI
BACHI
USD
USD

1 BACHI = 0.001846 USD

Trade

BACHIUSDT
$0.001846
$0.001846$0.001846
+42.00%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee