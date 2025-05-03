What is BLOCKAI (BAI)

BAI is a decentralized platform offering access to various AI tools without multiple registrations, subscriptions, or loss of data ownership. Users pay per use with cryptocurrency, accessing the latest AI tools including proprietary features. BAI integrates with blockchain-based applications, enhancing interoperability. Supported technologies include ChatGPT4-Turbo, DallE 3.0, Gemini 1.5, Orca Mini, and Stable Diffusion 3.0. Development continues, with plans for more sophisticated tools and integration into business processes via community-driven decisions through a DAO.

