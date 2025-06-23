What is BASEDD House (BASEDD)

$BASEDD is a token launched by @SolJakey and driven by @SUPERBASEDD, blending livestreaming with creator tokenomics. Users can mint tokens on pump.fun, go live, and compete on basedd.house for a chance to earn $BASEDD. @SUPERBASEDD is a unique Solana-based project that combines crypto publishing, NFT fundraising, and digital art collecting.

BASEDD House (BASEDD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BASEDD House (BASEDD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BASEDD token's extensive tokenomics now!

BASEDD to Local Currencies

1 BASEDD to VND ₫ 95.10241 1 BASEDD to AUD A$ 0.00556556 1 BASEDD to GBP ￡ 0.00263822 1 BASEDD to EUR € 0.00310804 1 BASEDD to USD $ 0.003614 1 BASEDD to MYR RM 0.01550406 1 BASEDD to TRY ₺ 0.14325896 1 BASEDD to JPY ¥ 0.52811382 1 BASEDD to RUB ₽ 0.28366286 1 BASEDD to INR ₹ 0.3120689 1 BASEDD to IDR Rp 59.24589216 1 BASEDD to KRW ₩ 4.95746836 1 BASEDD to PHP ₱ 0.20693764 1 BASEDD to EGP ￡E. 0.18312138 1 BASEDD to BRL R$ 0.019877 1 BASEDD to CAD C$ 0.00495118 1 BASEDD to BDT ৳ 0.4416308 1 BASEDD to NGN ₦ 5.60307332 1 BASEDD to UAH ₴ 0.15131818 1 BASEDD to VES Bs 0.372242 1 BASEDD to PKR Rs 1.02521952 1 BASEDD to KZT ₸ 1.88621888 1 BASEDD to THB ฿ 0.11828622 1 BASEDD to TWD NT$ 0.10708282 1 BASEDD to AED د.إ 0.01326338 1 BASEDD to CHF Fr 0.00292734 1 BASEDD to HKD HK$ 0.0283699 1 BASEDD to MAD .د.م 0.0330681 1 BASEDD to MXN $ 0.06917196

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BASEDD House What is the price of BASEDD House (BASEDD) today? The live price of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is 0.003614 USD . What is the market cap of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? The current market cap of BASEDD House is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BASEDD by its real-time market price of 0.003614 USD . What is the circulating supply of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? The current circulating supply of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is -- USD . What was the highest price of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? As of 2025-06-24 , the highest price of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is 0.006898 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? The 24-hour trading volume of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is $ 56.57K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

